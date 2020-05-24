When is it time to ask for a credit limit increase?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There are many reasons to ask for a credit limit increase. For example, perhaps you frequently spend up to your credit card’s limit. Or, you may be looking to lower your credit utilization to boost your credit score and get a new rewards credit card.
Regardless of why you want to increase your credit limit, you may be wondering when is the right time. Here’s what you need to know.
New to The Points Guy? Sign up for our daily newsletter and check out our beginner’s guide.
In This Post
What is a credit limit?
Your credit limit is the maximum amount of credit that your financial institution is willing to extend to you on a particular credit line. In other words, your credit limit is the highest balance you can carry on your credit card at any given time — although you may be able to spend over your credit limit in some situations.
The financial institution will set your credit limit when you apply for a new credit card, based on multiple aspects of your credit history. These include your income, credit score and overall financial situation.
Related reading: Common credit card mistakes and how to avoid them
When can you request a credit limit increase?
Your credit card issuer sets your credit limit when you apply for your credit card. Some issuers require a minimum amount of time that you must hold a card before requesting a credit limit increase. And, some issuers have policies regarding how frequently you can request a credit limit increase.
For example, if you have an American Express card, you can request a credit limit increase once your account has been open for at least 60 days. And, if you have a Capital One card, you generally aren’t eligible for a credit line increase if you opened your account “within the past several months.”
You may request a credit line increase anytime you like with Capital One, but in general, Capital One doesn’t change an account’s credit line more often than every six months. Other issuers such as Chase and Citi likely have policies regarding when they’ll increase your credit line, but these policies aren’t publicly available.
Some credit card issuers may automatically increase your credit limit if you’ve used it responsibly for a certain amount of time. And, in the case of some secured credit cards, the issuer may even move you from a secured credit line to an unsecured credit line. If your issuer isn’t mentioned above, you can always call the number on the back of your card to inquire about requirements for requesting a credit limit increase.
Related reading: Important dates for your credit cards
When is it smart to ask for a credit limit increase?
Financial institutions consider your current income, credit score and overall financial health when deciding whether to increase your credit limit. So, you’ll have a better chance of success if you ask for a credit limit increase when these factors have improved.
In particular, you may have success asking for a credit limit increase when one or more of the following have occurred:
- You’ve received a raise or started a new job that increases your annual household income
- Your credit score has improved significantly
- You’ve paid off outstanding debt
- You’ve been using the card responsibly and you haven’t applied for any other credit recently
Related reading: 5 ways to use credit cards responsibly
When is it bad to ask for a credit limit increase?
When consumers are facing financial difficulties, banks may start cutting credit limits. So, now may not be the best time to ask for a credit limit increase.
But, even in better financial times, you usually won’t want to ask for a credit limit increase soon after any of the following have occurred:
- You’ve lost your job or received a pay cut that decreases your annual household income
- Your credit score has decreased
- You’re at or close to your credit limit
- You’ve recently missed a payment or submitted a payment late
- You have recent inquires on your credit report for new credit lines, such as loans or other credit cards
Related reading: How to check your credit score for absolutely free
How long does it take to increase your credit limit?
Requesting a credit limit increase is usually quick and simple. Some issuers even allow you to do so online. But, even if you can apply for a credit limit increase online, you’ll want to call the number on the back of your card if you have any questions. For example, if you are looking to avoid a hard credit pull, you may want to call to determine if there is a lower credit limit increase that you can obtain with only a soft credit pull.
Whether you request a credit limit increase online or over the phone, you may receive a response in as little as 30 seconds or you may need to wait up to 30 days. Similar to a credit card application, some requests will be approved quickly by the issuer’s algorithms, while others will require more information or review by a human.
Related reading: 7 ways to improve your finances in 1 week
How much of a credit limit increase should you ask for?
There are multiple aspects to consider when deciding how much of a credit limit increase to request. For example, it’s generally recommended to keep your credit utilization between 20% and 30% of your available credit. So, you may want to ask for a credit limit increase that will allow you to remain under 30% credit utilization as you use your credit card for everyday spending.
If you’re looking to avoid a hard pull to your credit, you may want to ask your issuer if you can get a relatively small credit limit increase with only a soft credit pull. After all, it’s easier to approve small credit limit increases, as these are less risky for the issuer.
But, if you have a particular purchase in mind or reason that you’re looking for a specific credit limit increase, it’s worth asking for a credit limit increase in the amount that you need. Based on your creditworthiness, your issuer may be willing to approve your request.
Related reading: Here’s how to reallocate credit lines between your cards
Does getting a credit limit increase affect your credit score?
Getting a credit limit increase can affect your credit score in two primary ways:
- Lower credit utilization: Credit utilization accounts for about 30% of your FICO score. One way you can improve your credit utilization is by increasing the amount of credit you have access to. So getting a credit limit increase can positively affect this aspect of your credit score.
- A hard pull on your credit report: New credit accounts for about 10% of your FICO score. So, when you apply for a new line of credit — including some credit line increase requests — your credit score may temporarily decrease by 5-10 points for several months.
As such, your credit score may drop temporarily due to a credit limit increase request, especially if you aren’t approved for the increase since then your credit utilization ratio won’t improve. But, the long-term impact will be minimal if you aren’t approved and may even be positive if you are approved.
Featured photo by Isabelle Raphael/The Points Guy.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.