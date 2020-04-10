Get free shipping from your favorite retailers with these credit cards
Looking for free shipping on your upcoming online order? Well, you already might have access to it, thanks to a credit card in your wallet. With many brick-and-mortar stores closed during the coronavirus crisis, online ordering is booming. And if you plan on making any purchases now (or anytime in the future), it pays to know which cards can get you free shipping straight to your front door.
Let’s take a look at the credit cards that offer free shipping and how to take advantage of this benefit.
American Express cards
While having an Amex card can’t get you free shipping everywhere, it can get you free 2-day shipping and returns at over 100+ retailers. Nearly all U.S.-issued American Express cards, both consumer and business, give you complimentary access to ShopRunner.
Typically, a ShopRunner membership costs $79, but by simply having an American Express card, you can skip the fee. Some popular Amex cards that include ShopRunner membership include:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- American Express® Gold Card
- The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express
- The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
- Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
The information for the Amex EveryDay and Amex EveryDay Preferred has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Keep in mind that American Express cards from other financial institutions, like the Wells Fargo Propel Amex card, do not include ShopRunner membership.
How to sign up for Shoprunner with an Amex card
It takes only a few seconds to sign up and begin shopping.
- Enroll at www.americanexpress.com/shoprunner
- Provide your name, email address, credit card number.
- Set a password for your ShopRunner account.
- Shop at participating stores (don’t forget to use an online shopping portal)
- Select ShopRunner eligible items.
- Choose ShopRunner at checkout.
World Mastercard or World Elite Mastercard cards
If you have a World Mastercard or World Elite Mastercard, you also get a complimentary ShopRunner membership. The majority of Mastercards issued in the U.S. have the “World” or “World Elite” designation. Some of our favorites include:
- Citi® Double Cash Card
- Citi Premier℠ Card
- Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®
- CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard®
How to sign up for Shoprunner with Mastercard
The process of signing up for a free Shoprunner account with Mastercard is identical to Amex. Here is what you have to do once you have your card in-hand:
- Enroll at www.shoprunner.com/enroll/mastercard
- Provide your name, email address, credit card number.
- Set a password for your ShopRunner account.
- Shop at participating stores (don’t forget to use an online shopping portal)
- Select ShopRunner eligible items.
- Choose ShopRunner at checkout.
Target REDcard
The Target REDcard actually has two different card types – a debit a credit card version. Both offer similar perks, which include 5% off most Target items, a bonus 30-day window for returns and, of course, free shipping. Specifically, it offers 2-day shipping for online purchases of any amount when paying with the REDcard.
While it may not make sense to open a Target credit card, TPG Senior Writer Katherine Fan is a big fan of the debit card version. Even better, the debit REDcard won’t trigger a credit pull and won’t affect your Chase 5/24 standing.
Honorable mention: Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card
While the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card doesn’t technically get you free shipping, it’s a card worthy of being at least on your radar. In order to reap the benefits of this card, you already have to be an Amazon Prime member (which gets you access to free 2-day shipping). But you’ll also get 5% back on all Amazon and Whole Foods purchases and 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drug stores.
Bottom line
These credit cards unlock access to free shipping services with dozens of online retailers. Don’t forget to use an online shopping portal to earn extra rewards on the purchases you’re making anyway. And if you’re using an Amex card, check your Amex offers to see if there are even more savings you can take advantage of.
Featured photo by Roberto Westbrook/Getty Images
