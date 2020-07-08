Credit card showdown: Chase Sapphire Reserve vs. Amex Gold
When it comes to travel rewards cards, you get what you pay for in terms of bonus categories and perks. This is why we usually compare cards within a single category, to try and find the best premium rewards card or the best no-annual-fee cards.
The problem is, the American Express® Gold Card doesn’t fit cleanly into any category. It straddles the line between entry-level and premium, offering high-value foodie bonus categories at a manageable annual fee. Today we’re going to take a look at how it stacks up against the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, one of the all-around best cards for travel and dining.
In This Post
Comparing the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Amex Gold
Let’s start with a quick overview of some of the highlights of each card. For more details, be sure to check out our full review of the Chase Sapphire Reserve and American Express Gold Card.
|Chase Sapphire Reserve®
|American Express® Gold Card
|Annual fee
|$550
|$250 (see rates & fees)
|Sign-up bonus/Welcome offer
|50,000 Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months
|35,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months
|Bonus categories
|3x points on travel and dining, limited-time COVID related bonuses on gas stations, Instacart and streaming, 1x on all purchases
|4x points on dining worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets (U.S. supermarkets capped at $25,000 per calendar year, then 1x), 3x on flights booked directly from the airline or amextravel.com, 1x everywhere else
|Annual statement credits
|$300 annual travel credit
|Up to $100 annual airline incidental fee credit
$10 monthly dining credit at the following partners: Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, some Shake Shack locations and Boxed (up to $120 annually)
|Other card benefits
|Priority Pass select membership, DoorDash DashPass and $60 in DoorDash statement credits for 2020 and 2021, Lyft Pink membership, Global Entry / TSA PreCheck application fee credit, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, baggage loss and delay insurance
|Trip delay reimbursement, baggage loss or damage reimbursement, 2x points and up to a $100 property credit when booking eligible stays of two nights or more through the Amex Hotel Collection
Welcome offer
The welcome bonus is the first thing many people look at when evaluating a new card. When you’re paying $250 or more in annual fees, it’s important to pick a card with a strong bonus so you can start recouping that value right away.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve offers new applicants 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Meanwhile, the Amex Gold Card offers 35,000 Membership Rewards points after spending the same $4,000 in the first three months of account opening. TPG value Ultimate Rewards and Membership Rewards points equally at 2 cents apiece, making these bonuses worth $1,000 and $700, respectively.
Of course bonus value is only one piece of the equation. You also need to make sure you’re eligible to apply for either of these cards, as both Chase and Amex have different restrictions on welcome bonus eligibility.
With Chase you have two considerations. First, the issuer’s “5/24 rule” says that you’ll automatically be rejected if you’ve opened five or more cards across all issuers in the last 24 months (note that most business cards don’t count against your 5/24 tally). You also won’t be approved if you currently hold any Sapphire card or if you’ve earned a bonus on any Sapphire card in the last 48 months.
Amex, on the other hand, only allows you to earn the welcome offer on each card once per lifetime. This means that if you’ve ever held the Amex Gold Card before (including the “Amex Premier Rewards Gold Card” before it was refreshed) you won’t be eligible to apply. While you’re filling out your application, you may also get a pop-up alerting that you that you’re not eligible for this offer based on your prior history with Amex. It’s unclear exactly what triggers this alert, but behaviors like closing cards after exactly one year (implying you just wanted the welcome bonus) appear to be red flags.
Winner: The Chase Sapphire Reserve has a significantly more valuable bonus and clearer guidelines on eligibility making it the winner.
Bonus categories
Here’s how the two cards stack up when it comes to earning points on your purchases:
|Chase Sapphire Reserve®
|American Express® Gold Card
|4x points per dollar
|N/A
|Worldwide dining and U.S. supermarkets (U.S. supermarkets capped at $25,000 per calendar year, then 1x)
|3x points per dollar
|Travel and dining
|Flights booked directly from the airline or amextravel.com
|2x points per dollar
|N/A
|N/A
|1x points per dollar
|All other purchases
|All other purchases
When the Chase Sapphire Reserve originally launched it had two great things going for it: broadly defined bonus categories and a high points multiplier in two of the most popular spending categories. However, as the premium card landscape has continued to heat up, it’s lost some of its luster to cards like the Amex Gold.
The Amex Gold is clearly designed to be a foodie-friendly card, and that’s reflected in the bonus categories. 4x on groceries (an 8% return based on TPG’s valuations) is one of the best earning rates you’ll find from any card, and it compares quite favorably to the Sapphire Reserve’s 1x earning on groceries. The Amex Gold also has an edge when it comes to dining, as its 4x points (8% return) again edge out the 3x (6%) on the Sapphire Reserve.
The cards tie for airfare purchases made directly with the airline, but the Sapphire Reserve is stronger for all other travel purchases. Things such as hotels, group tours, rental cars, even parking meters and tolls all earn 3x points with the Sapphire vs. 1x with the Amex Gold. Similar to the Amex Platinum, the Amex Gold’s airfare bonus is incredibly limited and only applies to purchases made directly with the airline or at amextravel.com
Winner: These cards clearly target slightly different audiences, but even before adjusting for the lower annual fee, the Amex Gold offers much better earning potential. While you’d do best to pair it with a card that offers a broadly defined bonus category, the 4x points on dining worldwide and U.S. supermarkets will prove incredibly valuable for most customers.
Redemption options
TPG values Chase Ultimate Rewards points and Amex Membership Rewards points equally at two cents a piece, but the programs each have various strengths and weaknesses that could cause you to pick one over the other.
For starters, the programs share a number of high-value transfer partners in common, including Virgin Atlantic, Singapore KrisFlyer, Air France-KLM Flying Blue, Emirates and British Airways.
If you’re primarily looking to fly long-haul premium cabin flights, you’ll probably get more value out of Amex points thanks to 1:1 transfer partners like Avianca LifeMiles and Air Canda Aeroplan. I find myself using LifeMiles for about ~50% of my redemptions these days, including flying EVA Air’s phenomenal business class between the U.S. and Asia for just 75,000 miles or taking advantage of an award sale to book Air China’s 747-8 first class for only 81,000 miles (10% off the already low normal rate).
While Chase has fewer airline transfer partners, it’s much better for those looking to redeem points for hotel stays thank to a 1:1 transfer option to World of Hyatt. While both Chase and Amex points transfer 1:1 to other hotel programs like Marriott Bonvoy, Hyatt is the only hotel chain to use a cheap enough award chart where a transfer like this actually works in your favor. Free nights at top-tier properties such as the Park Hyatt Sydney and Park Hyatt New York cost just 30,000 points, while you’d have to transfer 70,000-100,000 points to book a single night at Marriott’s most expensive hotels.
Transfer partners are the best way to score an outsized value from your points, especially if you’re looking to stay at luxury hotels or fly in fancy premium cabins. However, if you value simplicity and flexibility, the Sapphire Reserve offers another redemption option that might interest you. When you redeem points for travel through the Chase portal you’ll get a 50% bonus, making your points worth 1.5 cents each.
You can use this option to book just about any seat that’s for sale without worrying about hunting down award space. Because these redemptions are technically cash bookings, you’ll also earn redeemable and elite qualifying miles on flights booked this way.
Winner: This category is ultimately a tie, as factors like your travel preferences and home airport could easily push you to one program over the other. While I personally prefer earning and burning Amex points, I’d give the Sapphire a slight edge in this comparison thanks to the 50% bonus when redeeming points through the Chase portal.
Card benefits
This is where we start to see the biggest differences arise, as the Chase Sapphire Reserve is a premium, luxury travel card with the perks to match. Let’s start with the most important benefit that can help offset the card’s $550 annual fee: a $300 annual travel credit. Similar to the 3x travel bonus category, this credit is automatically applied to a wide range of travel purchases including airfare, hotels and many other options.
Related reading: Battle of the premium travel rewards cards: Which is the best?
The Sapphire Reserve also comes with a full-fledged Priority Pass select membership, including guesting privileges and access to Priority Pass restaurants. Cardholders also get access to a premium concierge service, a Global Entry / TSA PreCheck application fee credit, a number of useful travel and baggage insurance policies and more.
Earlier this year Chase announced that it would be raising the annual fee to $550 (although it is offering a $100 renewal credit for select customers), and adding a few new perks to help offset the change. These include a minimum of one year of free food delivery with DoorDash DashPass, a $60 DoorDash statement credit in 2020 and 2021, a Lyft Pink membership and 10x points on Lyft rides through March 2022.
Chase recently announced 5x points on Instacart delivery and pickup orders — on up to $3,000 across the three-month promotional period that ends on Sept. 30, 2020 — and up to $50 in statement credits towards an Instacart Express membership (annual or monthly).
You also earn 5x points at gas stations — on up to $1,500 across the three-month promotional period, 10x points on select streaming services (such as Spotify or Netflix) — on up to $1,500 across the three-month promotional period through Sept. 30, 2020. Note that while the annual fee increase is permanent, many of these new benefits are temporary.
The Amex Gold offers a much shorter list of perks, but if you’re able to maximize them each year they make an already rewarding card nearly free to hold. First is the $100 annual airline incidental fee credit. Unfortunately, this can’t be applied directly to airfare, only to a eligible airline fees such as checked baggage and seat selection. You need to select an airline each year in order to use your credit.
Keeping with the card’s food friendly theme, Amex Gold cardholders also get a $10 monthly dining credit valid at the following merchants: Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, some Shake Shack locations and Boxed. If you max out both of these benefits you’ll wind up with $220 in annual statement credits, almost completely erasing the card’s $250 annual fee (see rates and fees).
The Amex Gold also offers insurance if your baggage is lost, damaged or stolen, trip delay reimbursement, and double points and up to a $100 property credit when booking stays of two nights or more through the Amex Hotel Collection.
Winner: It’s no surprise that the Chase Sapphire Reserve offers more perks in just about every category than the cheaper Amex Gold. Ultimately though, you’ll need to see which card’s benefits you’ll be able to use easily.
Which card should you get?
Let me begin by saying that if you’re eligible for both of these cards, they make an all-star pairing and there’s a real case for having both in your wallet. Diversifying your points between Chase and Amex can help you unlock higher value redemptions, and these two card compliment each other very well when it comes to earning, redeeming and benefits. Personally, these two cards occupy the top spots in my wallet. I use my Amex Gold for dining and groceries and my Sapphire Reserve for all of my travel purchases. The combined food and travel benefits of these two cards work very well for me.
If you have to pick between one or the other, you’ll need to decide what you want out of your card. If you’re looking for the best possible earning rates or the lowest annual fee, the Amex Gold is an easy choice. If you’re looking for luxury travel benefits and you’re willing to pay more for them, the Sapphire Reserve is the way to go. You also need to think about the redemption side, and spend some time deciding whether your travel goals will be better served with Ultimate Rewards or Membership Rewards points.
Bottom line
Despite not technically being a “premium” credit card, the Amex Gold gives the Chase Sapphire Reserve a run for its money in several different categories. These two cards complement each other quite well, but they also target slightly different audiences. The Amex Gold is a go-to card for all things food-related, while the Sapphire Reserve is more focussed on luxury travel experiences.
