There are no stone tablets to hand down, à la the 10 Commandments for Travel Rewards Credit Cards, but there is a set of principles every small business owner should follow when applying for and using business credit cards. Call it the Bill of What’s Right.
Some of these rules are similar to the rewards card edicts handed down by Editor-at-Large Nick Ewen, like, yes, you should never miss a payment or pay late. Although your business credit cards remain separate from your personal credit, failing to pay on time can wreak havoc on your business credit. Your payment history is a top factor in your business credit score.
But other parts of the business credit card rulebook are pretty specific to how entrepreneurs can avoid making common mistakes.
Rule #1: Use Business Credit Cards for Business Expenses
Co-mingling your personal expenses with your business expenses is a pretty classic faux pas. It’s not surprising, though, given how many entrepreneurs use personal credit cards to jump-start their companies. If this is you, it’s time to get a business credit card. Besides separating expenses, opening a business card provides you some tangible benefits, like:
- Helping you to build your business credit score. You’ll need a good score to win larger lines of credit as your business grows. Your vendors and potential customers may also look at your score to gauge the risk of doing business with you.
- Protecting your personal credit if you can’t pay off the credit card. If you fail to pay, you’re still personally liable for the debt, but it won’t impact your personal credit score.
- The ability to write off interest payments on your business taxes. Business expenses are generally tax deductible. To qualify as a business expense, the Internal Revenue Service says the purchase must be both ordinary and necessary.
On the flip side, you shouldn’t use a business card for personal expenses. It says so on many cards’ terms and conditions. Here’s the language included on the application for The Business Platinum® Card from American Express: “By submitting this application, you, as an individual and the Authorizing Officer of the Company…are REPRESENTING THAT ALL CARD(S) ISSUED ON THE ACCOUNT WILL ONLY BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL OR BUSINESS PURPOSES.” (No emphasis added.)
Besides incurring an issuer’s wrath, there’s good reason to avoid using business cards for personal expenses: Business cards generally have fewer consumer protections and higher interest rates and fees.
Rule #2: Monitor Employees’ Card Use
If you have employees, you may want to make them authorized users on your business credit card. This is fine — and may be necessary for you to run your business properly. This doesn’t have to be an expensive proposition, either, as free employee cards are perks some card’s provide, including the Capital One Spark Cash for Business.
Still, you shouldn’t be hands-off about your employees’ credit card use. Don’t distribute cards without establishing proper controls. You don’t want to be the boss who lost $500,000 to a thieving employee. You should monitor statements, set up spending alerts and even set up spending limits — perks which are offered by cards like The Business Gold Rewards Card from American Express.
Rule #3: Apply for a Card With no Preset Spending Limit
If you’re going to use your business credit card as a major way to finance your business, you may need the flexibility of a card that comes with no credit limit. Charge cards like the Business Platinum and Business Gold come with no preset spending limit. This could help you when you need to make a large purchase. Charge cards also may protect your credit as they’re not factored into your utilization ratio, which plays a big role in both your personal and business credit scores.
If you’re turned off by the big annual fees some charge cards levy, consider the no-annual-fee SimplyCash® Plus Business Credit Card from American Express (See Rates & Fees), which allows you to spend above your monthly credit limit as long as you repay the account balance above the credit limit in full (plus your minimum monthly payment) by the bill’s due date. Unlike with charge cards, you don’t have to pay this credit card off in full by the due date, although you should because otherwise you’ll incur interest charges.
Rule #4: Get a Credit Card That Rewards Your Business Spending
If your business doesn’t require you to travel much — even if personal travel is a big deal to you — getting a business card that offers big rewards primarily on airfare or hotel spending makes little sense. You’re leaving valuable points or miles on the table.
The great thing about business credit cards is the diversity of bonus categories available. If you spend a bunch on advertising, there are cards for that. If you spend heavily on office supplies, you have your choice of great cards that will reward you well. Some business cards even offer better-than-average rewards on spending on non-bonus categories.
And, you can now find a trio of Chase cards that can ensure you’re being rewarded on just about every business transaction you make: the Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card, Ink Business Cash Credit Card and Ink Business Preferred Credit Card. Here’s how they work:
- Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card earns 1.5% cash back all purchases, which could earn you a return of up to 3.15%, based on the most recent TPG valuations, if you transfer the earnings to a credit card you own that’s part of the Ultimate Rewards program.
- Ink Business Cash pays 5% back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on cellular phone, landline, internet and cable TV services each account anniversary year.
- Ink Business Preferred, an Ultimate Rewards card, earns 3x points on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year.
Rule #5: If the Card’s Not Right, Don’t Simply Cancel It
Just as closing a personal credit card can harm your personal credit score, closing a business credit card can have a negative effect on your business credit score. Closing a card reduces your available credit and increases the percentage of credit you’re using — called your credit utilization ratio.
If you have $20,000 in balances and $100,000 of available credit, your credit utilization rate is 20%. If you cancel a card with a $40,000 limit, your rate jumps to 33% because your available credit is now $60,000 (assuming you had no balance to pay off at the time of closing).
Now, business credit scoring isn’t as transparent as personal credit scores, so we don’t know precisely how much utilization plays a role (it makes up 30% of personal credit scores), but we know it is a factor among others listed by one of the major business credit bureaus, Experian. It assesses the following areas:
- Historical payment behavior with previous creditors
- The presence of derogatory public records on the business profile, such as collections, liens, judgments and bankruptcies
- The status, recent status, frequency and dollar amounts of any applicable liens, judgments or bankruptcies
- An increased trend in slow payment of obligations
- An increase in the number of business credit inquiries or applications that are generated by the business or owner
- The number of trade experiences, balances outstanding, payment habits, credit utilization and trends over time
- Years in business, line of business or Standard Industrial Classification (SIC), size of business and other demographic data
Don’t cancel a card unless you know it won’t create a material change in your utilization. Also, make sure you use all your earned points and miles before you cancel. Otherwise you will forfeit them.
Rule #6: Take Advantage of Welcome Bonuses
Depending on the size of your business, you may put more money on your business credit card than you would your personal credit card. A number of business credit cards require some hefty spending requirements to earn big rewards. If your business spends thousands of dollars a month, take advantage.
You could:
- Earn up to 75,000 Membership Rewards points when you open the Business Platinum card. You’ll receive 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 and another 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 on qualifying purchases within your first three months of card membership. TPG values the full welcome bonus at $1,425.
- Earn 80,000 Ultimate Rewards points when you open the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card and spend $5,000 on qualifying purchases within the first three months of card ownership. TPG values this bonus at $1,680.
Rule #7: Take Advantage of Spending Bonuses
Along with welcome bonuses, you could earn big rewards by getting a business credit card that rewards you for annual spending. Such threshold bonuses typically are found on cards that offer airline or hotel rewards. Here are some examples:
- Get a $99 companion certificate after spending $30,000 in a cardmember year with the CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard.
- Earn a Weekend Night Reward from Hilton Honors after you spend $15,000 in a calendar year with the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card.
You should only pursue this rule if your business can justify this amount of spending and you travel frequently for work.
Bottom Line
If you use business credit wisely, it could help you grow you business, save your firm money and return rewards to you as a gift for your hard work. All you have to do is follow a few simple rules. Combine these rules with the commandments mentioned at the top of the post and you’ll put yourself in a great position to maximize your credit card use — and your reward-earning potential.
