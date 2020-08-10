Battle of the mid-tier hotel cards: Which card outshines the others?
There is an abundance of valuable hotel credit cards on the market right now. Unfortunately, some of the top hotel credit cards come with expensive annual fees that cost cardholders upwards of $550 per year. While frequent travelers who fully utilize the earning rates and benefits that come with those cards, it’s just not always feasible for casual travelers — or even frequent travelers who just have multiple cards with annual fees — to have an ultra-premium hotel card.
The good news is that there are also a number of great mid-level hotel cards (some co-branded and some earning transferable points) out there for you to choose from. Of course, if you’re already loyal to a specific hotel brand, it may not make sense to add a cobranded card to your wallet. But if you’re just getting started in the hotel rewards game with little to no brand loyalty yet, you might be wondering which brand’s cards can give you the most value.
So today, I’m comparing the top mid-level hotel cards out there to see which one offers the best value to cardholders.
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
- The World of Hyatt Credit Card
- IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
- Citi Premier℠ Card
Annual fee:
|Card:
|Annual fee:
|Marriott Bonvoy Boundless
|$95
|Hilton Honors Surpass
|$95 (see rates and fees)
|World of Hyatt Card
|$95
|IHG Premier
|$89
|Chase Sapphire Preferred
|$95
|Citi Premier
|$95
Which card comes out on top?
The card with the lowest annual fee is the IHG Rewards Club Premier, coming in at $89. But that’s only a $6 difference between the rest of the pack. Realistically, an annual fee isn’t really in comparing these cards since they all hover in the same price range.
Sign-up bonus/welcome offer:
|Card:
|Sign-up bonus/welcome offer:
|Marriott Bonvoy Boundless
|100,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening
|Hilton Honors Surpass
|125,000 bonus points after you use your new Card to make $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months of card membership. Terms apply.
|World of Hyatt Card
|Up to 50,000 points — 25,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus an additional 25,000 points after you spend $6,000 total on purchases within the first six months of account opening.
|IHG Premier
|125,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening your new card.
|Chase Sapphire Preferred
|60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening.
|Citi Premier
|60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening.
Which card comes out on top?
At face value, the Hilton Honors Surpass comes out on top with the highest number of bonus points at the lowest spending threshold. However, keep in mind that not all hotel points are created equal. TPG values Hilton Honors points at .6 cents each, which means that 125k bonus is actually only worth $750.
The most valuable bonus on this list according to our valuations is actually the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s 60k bonus. Chase points are worth 2 cents each, meaning we value those points at $1,200.
Earning rates:
|Card:
|Earning rates:
|Marriott Bonvoy Boundless
|10x on restaurants and gas stations through Sept. 15 (enrollment required)
6x on eligible Marriott purchases
2x on all other purchases
|Hilton Honors Surpass
|12x at Hilton hotels
6x at U.S. restaurants and U.S. gas stations
3x on all other purchases
|World of Hyatt Card
|4x at Hyatt hotels
2x on local transit and commuting, restaurants, airline tickets purchased directly, fitness clubs and gym memberships
1x on all other purchases
|IHG Premier
|10x at IHG hotels
2x at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants
1x on all other purchases
|Chase Sapphire Preferred
|2x points on travel and dining
5x on Lyft through March 2022
3x at gas stations and on Instacart purchases through Sept. 30, 2020
5x on select streaming services through Sept. 30, 2020
1x on all other purchases
|Citi Premier
|3x on supermarkets, dining, travel and gas
2x on entertainment
1x on all other purchases
(this rewards structure will change for some cardholders Aug. 23, 2020)
Which card comes out on top?
As a general rule of thumb, cobranded hotel credit cards are typically best suited for hotel spending only — even when they have additional bonus categories. This is because cards with transferable points have more redemption flexibility and typically earn more valuable points. Therefore, I’m going to focus this analysis on which cards earn the most on hotel spending specifically.
The Hilton Honors Surpass outranks the competition here with an impressive 7.2% return on hotel spending.
The World of Hyatt is another top contender, earning a 6.8% on hotel stays while still offering a solid bonus on an array of other categories. Hyatt points are actually the most valuable hotel currency according to TPG valuations and is one of the only cobranded cards I’d recommend using on non-hotel bonus purchases as well.
Perks:
|Card:
|Perks:
|Marriott Bonvoy Boundless
|Anniversary free-night award
Automatic silver elite status
15 elite-night credits annually
Travel protections
|Hilton Honors Surpass
|Automatic gold status
Priority Pass Select lounge access
Weekend night reward after spending $15,000
Shopping protections
|World of Hyatt Card
|Annual free night certificate
Automatic Discoverist elite status
Travel protections
|IHG Premier
|Anniversary reward night
Automatic platinum elite status
Fourth-night reward
10k bonus points after spending $20,000
20% discount when buying IHG points
Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit
Travel protections
|Chase Sapphire Preferred
|25% bonus when booking through Chase portal
Travel protections
|Citi Premier
|25% bonus when booking through Citi portal (through April 10, 2021)
$100 hotel credit on eligible $500 purchase (beginning Aug. 23, 2020)
Which card comes out on top?
The perks category is a bit harder to quantify in terms of which card is actually the best. People potentially value certain benefits differently.
The Hilton Honors Surpass is certainly a strong contender, with 10 free Priority Pass lounge access passes each year and automatic gold status (which can turn into Diamond status if you spend $40,000 on the card each year). Plus, the annual weekend night award you receive after spending $15,000 can currently be used on any night, as part of recent perks added by Amex to help cardholders during the pandemic. All bonus points earned through the end of December 2020 will also be considered base points that count toward elite tier qualification and Lifetime Diamond Status.
Even still, the IHG Premier comes out on top in this round. You’re getting a lot of bang for your buck in terms of perks (especially since the IHG Premier is also the card with the lowest annual fee). The anniversary reward night is worth up to 40,000 points alone, and Platinum elite status comes with a 50% bonus on paid stays, room upgrades (excluding suites) a welcome amenity and more. Add in the 4th award night perk and the Global Entry/TSA Precheck application fee benefit, and you’ve got an all-star lineup of perks for a mid-tier hotel credit card.
Which mid-tier hotel card is best for you?
Each of the cards on this list has its advantages and disadvantages. On paper, the IHG Premier offers the best benefits and earning rate comparative to its annual fee, but that doesn’t mean it’s the right choice for everyone.
Hilton and Marriott are both larger hotel brands with more luxury property options around the world, so travelers just getting started with hotel points may want to start banking points in one of those programs. On the other hand, Hyatt points are worth the most based on TPG valuations. Even still, Citi and Chase are also strong options for casual travelers and beginners because what they may lack in hotel perks, they make up for in redemption flexibility.
Before choosing a hotel credit card, consider your travel habits and which perks you’ll personally find the most useful. The price difference between these cards is mostly non-existent save for the IHG Premier (which is only $6 cheaper per year than the others), so which card is best for you will really depend on which hotel brand you’ll want to stay at more frequently and which benefits you’ll find the most useful.
For example, if you rarely stay with IHG, won’t buy points and already have Global Entry/TSA Precheck, the IHG Premier won’t be as valuable to you. In that same vein, if you know you won’t spend at least $15,000 on your card each year, that weekend night award at Hilton won’t be earned (which makes that card less valuable from a benefits standpoint).
Bottom line
I know that “there is no right or wrong choice” is kind of a non-answer if you’re asking which mid-tier hotel credit card is the best. But that’s the thing about credit card rewards as a whole — what is valuable to one person may not be to the person next to them.
As with any credit card decision, think about your spending habits and goals for the card. If you’re not loyal to any hotel brands and plan on staying a free agent, a card that earns transferable points like the Chase Sapphire Preferred is the better option of these choices (especially since you can transfer points to three hotel brands — IHG, Marriott and Hyatt). If you are more loyal to one of the brands on this list, you should start looking at that specific brand card.
Featured image courtesy of The Glenmark Hotel.
