8 factors to get right when selecting your remote work resort
Ready to trade in your home office for a luxurious resort or hotel?
Perhaps you want to relocate to a new city, or spend a month answering emails from the beach. Or, maybe, you’re ready to spend winter working from a ski resort.
With the Work From Hyatt program, for example, travelers can choose from 90 properties across the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean — all of which include standard perks such as a daily food and beverage credit and free or discounted laundry, along with property-specific benefits (think: complimentary golf and discounted spa treatments).
So, understandably, there are lots of options to sort through when finding the perfect place for a temporary relocation.
When I recently decided to try the Work From Hyatt program with my wife and kids (4 and 5 years of age, respectively), I created a system for choosing the ideal place to work that ultimately led me to pick the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, just outside Austin, Texas.
If you’re thinking of taking your work on the road, here’s how to select the right resort or hotel every time.
Get the location right
There’s a lot to consider when it comes to choosing a resort for your “workcation,” depending on the type of remote work you do, where you live and how far you’re willing to travel.
Planes, trains or automobiles
If you want to travel to a resort or hotel, you need to consider your comfort with flying during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even if you’re ready to fly, is the airline that services the closest airport to your desired hotel taking all the necessary precautions?
Travelers who fly will also need to arrange ground transportation to the hotel. Luckily, if you’re booking a Work From Hyatt package, your stay will include free parking. Many participating properties have even added a complimentary lift to and from the airport.
Watch the weather
My 4- and 5-year-old children need to burn off energy, and that meant my destination needed a bit of warmth so they could play outside. Fall in Texas is warm, but not overly hot, so there was plenty of fun to be had outdoors. We also don’t ski (yet) so the oasis outside of Austin fit the bill.
Are you hoping to enjoy the brisk, autumnal air, or do you want the tropical breeze of the Caribbean? Consider the weather and pull up that 10-day forecast to see exactly what you should expect if you’re relocating to a new destination to work (and play).
Set the scene
Sprawling urban jungle, beach retreat, secluded desert oasis … chances are, you can set up shop pretty much anywhere, especially if you choose a comprehensive program such as Work From Hyatt, which has participating properties all over North America.
Want to work from Music City? Consider relocating your office to the Thompson Nashville. Hoping to sneak in some early-morning turns before signing on for your first meeting? Maybe you should spend a week at The Lodge at Spruce Peak in Vermont. Need an office that comes with a private plunge pool? Splash out at the Andaz Mayakoba in Mexico.
I chose the secluded Hyatt Regency Lost Pines because it gave me the most peace of mind. I knew we would have plenty of space away from other travelers and not have to deal with the crowds of a large city
Work up an appetite
Dining should also be a part of your property consideration. If you’re going to be somewhere for a week, you want to make sure you have a good assortment of dining choices on the property or within walking distance. You also need to know they are all operating during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hyatt Regency Lost Pines had a large selection of restaurants that could provide the flexibility I needed for long work and school days, as well as enough variety that I was confident every member of the family would be satisfied.
Plus, because the property is participating in the Work From Hyatt program, I knew I could count on the daily food and beverage credit to offset the cost of my workcation.
Office space
Sick of working from your kitchen table, or answering emails from your sofa? Moving to a resort or hotel that’s catering to remote workers can really improve your office space.
Every participating Hyatt property has a designated workspace, for example. Some properties will give you a second room, others a private boardroom and a few may even have socially distant coworking desks arranged in a large ballroom.
Give the property you’re considering a call and ask exactly how they’re creating comfortable workspaces for guests — and if you can request the specific setup you’d prefer.
Also, many remote workers enjoy, or absolutely require, access to unlimited coffee, water and high-speed Wi-Fi. Some remote workers may have additional needs such as printing, faxing (it’s still occasionally necessary in 2020, believe it or not) and scanning.
At the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines, I had the ability to leave my computer and personal belongings locked in a dedicated workspace so I didn’t have to lug my stuff back and forth between my room every time I wanted to go meet my family.
School’s in session
The work setup may also need to be compatible with two working parents who need childcare, or for children who have virtual learning needs.
Because most kids clubs in hotels around the world remain closed, you’ll need to have a plan for how childcare is going to affect your daily schedule. You also want to know if there’s a space available where older kids can complete any required virtual distance learning. My kids, for example, completed their homeschooling tasks at a table we had in our room.
Activities and amenities
If you’re going to travel to work from a hotel or resort, you want to make sure the property has all the perks and amenities you need to not only get your business done, but also have fun during your stay.
The range and variation of activities is where a lot of the Work From Hyatt properties really shine — and what made it so difficult to choose a single hotel. Did I want a chef to assemble picnics for my family at Carmel Valley Ranch? Or end a busy workday with a complimentary facial at a Hyatt Ziva beach resort?
In my mind, the ability to escape the house and have a week of equal work and play is what makes remote work so attractive.
With that said, I needed a plethora of activities that would appeal to kids, adults and the entire family together.
Sure, a beachfront property with a pool may very well be the only amenity some remote workers need to be content. But with the incredible variety of outdoor activities, including horseback riding, golf, fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife encounters at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines, I knew my family would be set for a week.
nCheck the schedule
No matter what property you’re considering or where, just be sure to call ahead and make certain the amenities and activities you want will be available. Most activities were operating at my resort despite the ongoing health crisis, though many had limited hours during the middle of the week. A bit of preplanning and communicating made everything go off without a hitch.
Bottom Line
There’s a lot to consider when picking a location where you can work remotely for an extended period of time. Given the dynamics of travel right now and how the pandemic has affected many hotels and resorts, you really need to do your homework to ensure you’ll be happy with your selection.
At the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines, I had everything I needed to shake up my remote work situation: And I knew my wife and kids would enjoy the change of scenery, too. After all, sometimes the best part of working remotely is simply getting a new perspective after being stuck at home.
Featured image Wolfdance Golf Club at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines courtesy Richard Kerr/The Points Guy.
