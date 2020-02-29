Calculating break-even points on the Chase Sapphire Reserve
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with current information and offers. It was originally published on Oct. 3, 2016.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve is undoubtedly one of the best travel rewards credit cards, but deciding whether it makes financial sense for you requires some math. This post analyzes when it makes sense to get the Chase Sapphire Reserve.
I’ll look at this three different ways. First, I’ll compare the Chase Sapphire Reserve to the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, a similar card with slightly less-rewarding bonus categories but a significantly lower annual fee. Second, we’ll compare the Sapphire Reserve to the Citi® Double Cash Card, a card that earns up to 2% cash back on all purchases (1% when you buy and 1% as you pay) and doesn’t charge an annual fee. Third, we’ll look at how much you’d need to spend on the Sapphire Reserve each year to cover the annual fee when compared with using a non-earning card or cash.
New to The Points Guy? Want to learn more about credit card points and miles? Sign up for our mailing list and check out our beginner’s guide.
In This Post
Assumptions for this analysis
Before we dive into this analysis, let’s get a couple of notes and assumptions out of the way. For starters, this analysis is looking solely at the return you’d get through spending rather than other perks on the Sapphire Reserve (such as Priority Pass lounge access and travel protections). These can be nice benefits, but since every traveler would use these benefits differently, it’s impossible to put an exact value on them.
Additionally, I won’t be using the published $550 annual fee on the Chase Sapphire Reserve. As you’re probably aware, this card offers an annual $300 travel credit that is automatically applied to eligible purchases. Fortunately, Chase uses a very wide definition for travel, including merchants like Uber, Airbnb and even parking lots and garages. Here’s the full list, as published on Chase’s website:
“Merchants in the travel category include airlines, hotels, motels, timeshares, car rental agencies, cruise lines, travel agencies, discount travel sites, campgrounds and operators of passenger trains, buses, taxis, limousines, ferries, toll bridges and highways, and parking lots and garages.“
I’d venture a guess that just about everyone reading this post spends at least $300 per year on these purchases, so my analysis will consider the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s effective annual fee to be $250.
Finally, I’m not going to include the new DoorDash and Lyft Pink membership benefits in this analysis since each cardholder will use these benefits differently. Now, let’s get started.
Related reading: The best travel credit cards
Sapphire Reserve vs. Sapphire Preferred
In order to compare the Chase Sapphire Reserve to the Chase Sapphire Preferred, it’s necessary to calculate a break-even point between the two cards. The Sapphire Reserve carries a higher annual fee, but also awards more bonus points for travel and dining purchases. Because of the Sapphire Reserve’s travel credit, I’ll use these numbers for the effective annual fees:
- Sapphire Reserve: $550 – $300 travel credit = $250
- Sapphire Preferred: $95
This leaves you a difference of $155.
Then there are the bonus points. With the Chase Sapphire Reserve you’ll earn 3x points on travel worldwide (excluding purchases covered by the $300 travel credit), along with 3x points on dining at restaurants worldwide. The Chase Sapphire Preferred only awards 2x points for both of these categories.
If you use TPG’s valuations
If you use TPG’s valuation of Chase Ultimate Rewards points at two cents each, this means that you’ll get an additional two cents of value for every dollar you spend on travel or dining out with the Sapphire Reserve as opposed to the Sapphire Preferred.
From here, the calculation is relatively straightforward:
Additional annual fee on Sapphire Reserve: $155
Value of points not earned due to Sapphire Reserve travel credit: $18
Value of additional points earned with Sapphire Reserve: 2 cents
Calculation: ($155 + $18) / $0.02 = $8,650
This means that if you spend at least $8,650 on travel and dining purchases in a year, you’re better off going with the Sapphire Reserve. This breaks out to $721 per month.
Here are the calculations:
Chase Sapphire Preferred:
$8,650 x 2 points per dollar = 17,300 Ultimate Rewards points
17,300 x 2 cents = $346
Chase Sapphire Reserve:
($8,650 – $300) x 3 points per dollar = 25,050 Ultimate Rewards points
25,050 x 2 cents = $501
At this spending level, earning 7,750 more Ultimate Rewards points on the Chase Sapphire Reserve will exactly cover the additional $155 annual fee. Note that these calculations assume that you maximize the value of your Chase Ultimate Rewards points by transferring them to airline or hotel partners.
Related reading: Why do Chase and TPG list different values for Ultimate Rewards points?
If you book through the Chase travel portal
If you book travel through the Ultimate Rewards travel portal, you’ll get a slightly different break-even point because the value of the points not earned due to the Sapphire Reserve travel credit is slightly lower. This is because Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders can redeem through the portal at a rate of 1.5 cents per point, whereas Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders can only redeem at a rate of 1.25 cents per point.
So, if you plan to redeem your points by booking travel through the Ultimate Rewards travel portal, the calculation is as follows:
Additional annual fee on Sapphire Reserve: $155
Value of points not earned due to Sapphire Reserve travel credit: $13.50
Value of additional points earned with Sapphire Reserve: 2 cents
Calculation: ($155 + $13.50) / $0.02 = $8,425
This means that if you spend at least $8,425 on travel and dining purchases in a year and plan to redeem your points by booking travel through the Ultimate Rewards travel portal, you’re better off going with the Sapphire Reserve. This breaks out to just $703 per month.
Related reading: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: Which card is right for you?
Sapphire Reserve vs. Citi Double Cash
Next, I’ll consider the difference between the Chase Sapphire Reserve and a no-annual-fee cash-back card like the Citi® Double Cash Card. The Citi Double Cash Card earns up to 2% cash back on all purchases: 1% when you buy and 1% when you pay your bill.
If you use TPG’s valuations
Additional annual fee on Sapphire Reserve: $250
Value of points not earned due to Sapphire Reserve travel credit: $18
Value of additional points earned with Sapphire Reserve on travel and dining: 4 cents
Calculation: ($250 + $18) / $0.04 = $6,700
This means that if you spend at least $6,700 on travel and dining purchases in a year, you’re better off going with the Sapphire Reserve. This breaks out to $559 per month. Note that this calculation holds regardless of your spending in non-bonus categories since both cards will earn an effective 2% return on spending in non-bonus categories.
Related reading: Citi Double Cash Credit Card review
If you book through the Chase travel portal
Additional annual fee on Sapphire Reserve: $250
Value of points not earned due to Sapphire Reserve travel credit: $18
Value of additional points earned with Sapphire Reserve on travel and dining: 2.5 cents
Calculation: ($250 + $18) / $0.025 = $10,720
This means that if you spend at least $10,720 on travel and dining purchases in a year, you’re better off going with the Sapphire Reserve. This breaks out to $894 per month.
However, on non-bonus category spending, you’ll be better off with the Citi Double Cash Card regardless of how much you spend in non-bonus categories. So, if you spend at least $10,720 on travel and dining purchases in a year, you’ll want to carry the Sapphire Reserve for travel and dining and another card like the Citi Double Cash Card (or Chase Freedom Unlimited, which helps build the Chase trifecta or quartet) to pay for non-bonus-category spending.
Related reading: The best no-annual-fee credit cards
Sapphire Reserve vs. cash
The final part of the analysis will consider the difference between the Chase Sapphire Reserve and using a non-earning card or cash. This analysis is a bit more complicated because it depends on how much you spend in each purchase category. As a result, I’ll split this further and look at how much you need to spend in both the bonus and non-bonus categories alone to cover the Sapphire Reserve’s $250 effective annual fee.
If you use TPG’s valuations
Travel and dining:
Points earned per dollar: 3
Value per point: 2 cents
Total rewards per dollar spent: 6 cents
$250 / $0.06 = $4,167
The Chase Sapphire Reserve‘s annual travel credit provides statement credits for $300 of travel expenses each year, but you won’t earn Ultimate Rewards points on these purchases. So, if you spend $4,167 + $300 = $4,467 per year on travel and dining, you’ve already earned enough Ultimate Rewards points to cover the $250 effective annual fee. This works out to $373 per month.
Non-bonus spending:
Points earned per dollar: 1
Value per dollar spent: 2 cents
$250 / $0.02 = $12,500
Using TPG’s valuation, you’d need to spend $12,500 on the Sapphire Reserve on purchases outside the travel and dining categories to cover the $250 effective annual fee, which works out to roughly $1,042 per month. Plus, you’d still need to spend $300 in travel purchases annually to take full advantage of the $300 travel credit.
Related reading: The best first credit cards
If you book through the Chase travel portal
Travel and dining:
Points earned per dollar: 3
Value per point: 1.5 cents
Total rewards per dollar spent: 4.5 cents
$250 / $0.045 = $5,556
Even at the low end of the spectrum, you won’t need to spend a ton of money in this category to cover the $250 effective annual fee, just $5,556 + $300 = $5,856. This comes out to $488 per month.
Non-bonus spending:
Points earned per dollar: 1
Value per dollar spent: 1.5 cents
$250 / $0.015 = $16,667
When you use the value of points when redeemed directly for travel, you’d need to spend $16,667 per year (or $1,388 per month) in non-bonus categories to cover the $250 effective fee. Plus, you’d still need to spend $300 in travel purchases annually to take full advantage of the $300 travel credit.
Related reading: Why you shouldn’t use your debit card
Bottom line
As you can see, the Chase Sapphire Reserve can make sense for many readers. You may be a seasoned veteran when it comes to points and miles and don’t think twice about applying for a card with a $550 published annual fee. However, even if you’re new to this hobby, the Chase Sapphire Reserve card can be incredibly rewarding — especially when you factor in the 50,000-point sign-up bonus after spending $4,000 in the first three months and all of the other perks excluded from this analysis.
Related reading:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card review
- Little-known Chase Sapphire Reserve perks
- Things to do once you get your Chase Sapphire Reserve
- Why do Chase and TPG list different values for Ultimate Rewards points?
- By the numbers: When does it make sense to get the Sapphire Preferred vs. the Sapphire Reserve
- Reader credit card question: What are some alternatives to the Chase Sapphire Reserve?
- Maximize your wallet with the perfect quartet of Chase credit cards
- The best credit cards with travel insurance
- The best travel credit cards
Official application link: Chase Sapphire Reserve with a 50,000-point bonus
Additional reporting by Nick Ewen.
Featured photo by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy.
SIGN-UP BONUS: 50,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,000
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3X points on all travel and dining, $300 annual travel credit, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- $300 Annual Travel Credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year
- 3X points on travel immediately after earning your $300 travel credit. 3X points on dining at restaurants & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases. $0 foreign transaction fees.
- Get 50% more value when you redeem your points for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 50,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- 1:1 point transfer to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Access to 1,000+ airport lounges worldwide after an easy, one-time enrollment in Priority Pass™ Select
- Up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®
- One Year Complimentary Lyft Pink ($199 minimum value). Complimentary DashPass subscription from DoorDash after activating by 12/31/21.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.