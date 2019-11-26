Score a major discount on flights with these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
If you’ve been waiting for those extra-special Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to book your next vacation, look no further — we’ve got you covered. TPG has pulled together a list of major airline sales and promotions for the coming holiday week. Discounts and promotions are currently being offered by both international and U.S. carriers for flights within the states and around the world.
When booking your discounted fare, use the best credit card suited for your purchase — and if you’re new to using points and miles, check out our beginner’s guide to best maximize your travel.
Bookmark this page, as we’ll continuously update it with new offers as they appear.
Finnair
Finnair has already launched its Black Friday sale where travelers can book reduced fares from select destinations through Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. We are seeing discounted economy class and business class fares as well as Finnair Holiday packages. Right now there are special deals to Los Angeles (LAX) from many Finnish cities from €499 ($550) round-trip as well as deals to Asia, the U.S. (it’s only €429 or $473 to New York), Europe or the Middle East. For business class fares, you can fly to the U.S. starting at €1,790 ($1,971).
Singapore Airlines
Singapore Airlines has not yet launched its Black Friday deals, but has let travelers know that something is in the works. These Black Friday specials will start Friday, Nov. 29, and be available through Dec. 3, 2019. From the airline’s teaser, we should see discounted fares for Economy Class, Premium Economy Class and Business Class around the world.
To get an understanding of what these discounted fares might be, here is what we saw during last year’s Black Friday deals in 2018:
- Flights starting at $447 round-trip from Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK), Newark (EWR) and Houston (IAH)
- Business class flights starting at $1,990 from JFK to Frankfurt (FRA), $2,990 from SFO to Hong Kong (HKG) and $2,990 from LAX to Tokyo (NRT)
Iberia
Iberia is welcoming travelers to join in on some big discounts this week to and from the U.S., Asia, Spain and other European countries with its “Color Friday” promotion. Deals are offered through Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, with travel through March 27, 2020. Some cheap fares include New York to Madrid from $272 round-trip and New York to Tel Aviv from $569 round-trip. Deals to and from other cities around Europe are also going for fairly low prices, with a trip from Porto (OPO) to Madrid (MAD) priced at $69.78 round-trip.
Icelandair
Icelandair will launch its Black Friday sale the day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 27, 2019. Although the discounted prices are not yet available, this could be a good opportunity to fly on many of the airline’s routes for less. Since using points and miles to get to Iceland can be quite difficult, paying for your flight during a fare sale can be a great way to fly for less.
AeroMexico
AeroMexico has announced that it will take part in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but has not released many details. Its Back Friday deals in 2018 included $279 round-trip flights to Mexico and Latin America — hopefully, we see something similar again!
Air New Zealand
Air New Zealand will offer £1 plus taxes on round-trip flights from London to Los Angeles. This comes out to £179 or around $197 USD. There will only be 100 tickets available at that price and dates will be limited. This Black Friday deal will be available at 5am ET on Nov. 29. It will sell out extremely quickly so we recommend being at your computer right on time and not delaying confirming your purchase.
This will be the last Black Friday sale for this particular route as the London Heathrow to Los Angeles service is ending Oct. 25, 2020.
For those that are not able to grab those sub-$200 fares, Air New Zealand will continue to offer discounted fares throughout the entire Black Friday weekend.
Ryanair
Ryanair will launch its official sale on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Last years’ sales were pretty epic with 25% off 1 million seats, €30 off return flights and 100,000 seats from €9.99. I suspect we will see similar offers again this year.
If you want to get a head start, there are still many routes available for just €9.99 right now.
Turkish Airlines
Turkish Airlines has rebranded Black Friday as “Fly Day.” While the exact details have yet to be disclosed, last years’ promotion offered flights for up to 40% off their original price. We will make sure to update the offer once it is known so you can book on Nov. 29, 2019.
Southwest
Southwest just announced a Thanksgiving Day sale that goes through Nov. 28, 2019. Since this fare sale stops on Turkey Day, there is a chance we could see another promotion pop up on Black Friday. We will update this offer if that is the case.
With Southwest fare sales, it’s always a good opportunity to re-price flights that have already been booked as well in case the fare has decreased.
Hawaiian Airlines
If a trip to Hawaii is in your future, Hawaiian Airlines will launch fare specials on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday (Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, 2019, respectively). These sales will include select routes between the U.S. mainland, international and neighbor island flights.
