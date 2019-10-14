The best destinations to visit in November
With autumn in full force, you may want to embrace the season by traveling to a destination where you can admire the remaining foliage, warm up around a fireplace or sneak in some early turns on the ski slope. Or, maybe you’re in escape mode, searching for a way to get a healthy dose of vitamin D while relaxing at a hot new hotel before winter sets in.
Either way, November is an affordable month to travel, especially if you avoid peak Thanksgiving dates and opt for a getaway earlier in the month. Using points may also help you avoid some of the high airfares that plague the market around the end of the month, too. Here are some of our favorite places to go during the second-to-last month of the year.
The American South
With the heat and humidity of the summer months long gone, most of the South is pleasant this time of year, especially since the Atlantic hurricane season is coming to a close. Plus, why not enjoy delicious Southern cooking — especially if you get an invite to a traditional Thanksgiving meal (hot, buttered biscuits, anyone?).
A hot restaurant scene is cooking in the south, too, so if you’re looking for a more refined culinary experience, try the neo-soul food at Indigo in Houston; the pop-up food-and-wine bar Setsun in Nashville, Tennessee; or the art nouveau brasserie Justine in New Orleans. In Savannah, Georgia, the Food and Wine Festival (Nov. 4 to 10), offers ticket holders all sorts of food-themed fun including master cooking classes, food and beverage tastings, cruises, restaurant walks, cocktail events, brunches and more. Or, get specific with your taste buds at the Alabama Pecan Festival (Nov. 1 to 3) or the Urbanna Oyster Festival (Nov. 1 and 2) on the Rappahannock River in Virginia.
History and art buffs can enjoy new and upcoming attractions, too. During the month of November, Atlanta’s High Museum of Art will host a Japanese art exhibit exploring Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrors.” Meanwhile, the Asheville Art Museum in North Carolina is undergoing a massive renovation, and will reopen with a fresh collection.
Plan your visit around new hotel openings, like the Alida in Savannah, Georgia, a historic Tribute Portfolio hotel with a gorgeous rooftop bar (room rates start at $185 or 40,000 points per night), or the brand-new Kimpton Hotel Arras in Asheville: a 28-room boutique property in the former BB&T Bank building (with room amenities like yoga mats, chocolates and local teas).
Brazil
Sunbirds should head to Brazil, where November temperatures in Rio de Janeiro will likely be in the 80s. Expect fewer tourists and lower prices, as it’s still shoulder season. It may be best to avoid the rainier Amazon in November, but there’s plenty to do in Rio beyond just sand and sun, such as the Festival do Rio, one of Latin America’s largest film festivals, showcasing hundreds of films from a variety of countries (Nov. 7 to 17).
A recent regulatory change allows U.S. travelers to visit the country for free (if traveling for tourism, business, artistic or sport activities, with no intention of establishing residence). Visa fees for U.S. citizens entering Brazil were first lowered from $160 to a $40 e-visa, but as of June 17, U.S. citizens are no longer required to have any type of visa to enter Brazil — meaning they can do so at no added cost.
Beyond Rio, November is the perfect time to participate in watersports, as the wind speeds are near perfect (about 23 miles per hour) for activities such as windsurfing or kitesurfing in areas like Fortaleza. And for fans of the luxury Fasano hotels, new properties have cropped up in Fortaleza and Belo Horizonte, making it easy for you to enjoy sophisticated luxury at these cities.
The U.K. Lake District
Travelers wanting to catch the last of the autumn foliage should visit the Lake District, in the northern U.K., easily accessible from London and Manchester. Thanks to a dense collection of deciduous trees, the changing leaves reflected in the 16 lakes are a particularly impressive medley of pink, red, green, brown, orange and yellow.
Although you may experience cold, wintry weather (especially toward the end of the month) there’s something mystical and rejuvenating about experiencing the lakes in fog and crisp, cool air — and maybe even snow. Take a boat cruise to admire the trees and hills along the water. If you need to warm up at the end, the many pubs in the area offer locally-crafted beers and home-cooked food. Or, for something stronger, visit a distillery for a vodka, gin or whiskey tasting. The area also has many breweries, such as Hesket Newmarket Brewery or Coniston Brewing Company, known for its Bluebird Bitter.
Most of the lakeside towns switch on their Christmas lights in the latter half of November, marking the occasion with a market or parade. In Ambleside, the start to this year’s holiday season is Nov. 16, complete with a lantern parade at dusk. Keswick also kicks things off on Nov. 16, accompanied by the town’s rock choir. Cockermouth officially puts on its holiday flair on Nov. 17, and Ulverston flips the switch Nov. 24 to mark the end of the weekend Dickensian Costume Christmas Festival. Finally, kids can participate hands-on in Windermere (the town bordering the largest of the 16 lakes), helping Father Christmas light the holiday decor on Nov. 30.
Los Cabos, Mexico
If you’re looking for a luxurious November escape at a brand-new beachfront property, head to Los Cabos. The entire year of 2019 ushered in a dizzying number of hotel openings in the beachfront town, so it may be hard to choose: There’s the Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palma, where even the most basic rooms have ocean views; Zadún, the fourth Ritz-Carlton Reserve property, where each of the 115 rooms comes with its own butler; Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, which will make you wonder why no one else is designing beach chic properties with traditional Japanese design sensibilities; and the Hard Rock Los Cabos, which has no fewer than five pools and eight pool bars.
Though it may be difficult to leave the glitz and glamour of your resort’s pool or beach scene (especially if you’re staying at one of the aforementioned spots), you should get out into the water, because November is prime whale-watching season — specifically humpback whales. Snorkelers and divers may also spot whale sharks, as the visibility in November is high and the waves small. And, although November is when the Pacific hurricane season is coming to an end, the showers are usually passing, and it’s likely you’ll experience nothing but warm temperatures and sunny skies.
Los Cabos isn’t limited to just lounging on the beach, though, especially in November, when you can check out the Day of the Dead festivities (Nov. 1 and 2) or the Los Cabos Film Festival (Nov. 13 to 17), as well as Sabor a Cabo (Nov. 30), a food festival with live music.
Switzerland
November is low season for Switzerland, when the country sees fewer tourists and better hotel prices. And you can even ski in some spots, such as Zermatt, which is open year-round. Other popular ski resorts, like Davos Klosters, Verbier and Grindelwald, open in November, meaning you can be one of the first of the season to hit the powder. Those on a budget looking for a ski adventure can even act as product testers of ski and snowboard equipment in Saas-Fee through Nov. 24. In exchange for trying out the newest models from top ski and snowboard brands, you can book your stay and ski at reduced rates.
If you aren’t a skier, the lower parts of the country are still covered with autumn foliage and popular for cycling during the month — if you can brave the cooler temperatures. And whether you’re skiing in the mountains or cycling at a lower altitude, you can treat yourself afterward by savoring a traditional autumn Swiss dessert, vermicelles, a “sugar spaghetti” made from pureed chestnuts, whipped cream and custard.
There’s plenty to see and do in the Swiss cities, too. Bern hosts its annual Onion Fest the fourth Monday of November each year (Nov. 25 this year), where locals go through over 50 tons of onions at over 200 market stalls starting at 6 a.m. As the day goes on, you can enjoy mulled wine and all sorts of oniony gastronomic delights including tarts, soup and onion sausage. And, for those wanting to catch a Christmas market, Basel’s begins on Nov. 28, while both the Zurich and Montreux markets begin on Nov. 21.
Dominican Republic
Although the country has had a turbulent tourist season in 2019 with reports of traveler deaths and illnesses, the country currently is marked at a Level 2 travel advisory (the same as France, Germany, Spain, the U.K. and the Maldives, among many others) by the U.S. State Department, meaning — like with most destinations — you should exercise increased caution. During the month of November, round-trip flights can be found for as little as $300 nonstop between New York-JFK and Punta Cana Airport (PUJ) on airlines including JetBlue and Delta.
The brand-new, all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva and Zilara properties (about $300 or 25,000 World of Hyatt points per night) are set to open on Nov. 1, just as hurricane season dwindles down. Families should visit the Hyatt Ziva, a family-friendly resort that features 12 bars and restaurants and multiple pools. Honeymooners, or grown-ups in search of peace and quiet, may prefer the neighboring Hyatt Zilara, an adults-only resort.
If you have the World of Hyatt credit card, check to see if you have a targeted offer for a $250 statement credit after spending $500 or more directly at a Hyatt Ziva or Zilara all-inclusive resort. (Registration is required by Nov. 30, but you can use the credit for stays between Nov. 1 and March 31, 2020).
For travelers seeking a different kind of adventure, it’s even cheaper to fly to Santo Domingo (SDQ) in November (around $200 from select U.S. cities). Plan to visit the colonial historical center and Fortaleza Ozama (one of the oldest European military sites in the Americas). The beaches of Boca Chica are a 30-minute drive away and will give you a few nights of that all-inclusive-resort vibe, or for a less-touristy beach experience, the serene white sands and clear waters of Juan Dolio Beach are scattered with home rentals and family-owned inns.
Featured photo of St. Moritz in the Swiss Alps by CarLPM/Getty Images.
