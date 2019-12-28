10 beautiful igloo hotels to check into this winter
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with the latest igloo offerings that can be booked. It was originally published on March 11, 2018.
Most people like ice with their drinks — but what about with their hotel accommodations? Every year, igloo hotels are recreated entirely from mounds of snow and ice and feature some of the most unique lodgings and amenities for winter lovers. From molded-ice beds to reindeer-fueled sled rides, these hotels provide their guests with winter experiences they won’t forget. Swap your bathing suit for fleece and your beach resort for one of these 10 beautiful igloo hotels.
Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort
Where to find it: Lapland, Finland
Why it’s cool: At the Kakslauttanen resort, guests can sleep under the Arctic sky and experience the magical wonder of the northern lights from their bed. This resort offers sleeping options that range from charming log cabins to glass igloos. It has five smoke saunas, two restaurants and access to ice fishing, snowmobiling and cross-country skiing in one of Finland’s largest national parks, Urho Kekkonen. Room rates start at about $450 per night.
How cold is it? The hotel rooms are kept between 21 and 27 degrees Fahrenheit. Guests are provided with a hat, sleeping bag and pair of woolen socks for extra warmth and comfort.
Best time to visit: The seasons are very different, so why not experience them all? (Note: Glass igloos are available throughout the northern lights season, from late August to the end of April.)
Iglu Hotel Grandvalira
Where to find it: Grandvalira, Andorra
Why it’s cool: Nestled in the Pyrenees mountains, this igloo hotel sits 7,000-plus feet above sea level. The Grandvalira has a bar-restaurant, terrace and five rooms for guests — all made from ice. Surrounded by nature and views of the slopes, guests can sign up for ski lessons or snowmobiling offered by the hotel. To really warm up, the hotel features two jacuzzis and a sauna. The overnight experience includes a welcome aperitif, snowcat ride, dinner, spa session and breakfast.
How cold is it? The rooms are kept at around 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Best time to visit: December through April.
Icehotel and Icehotel 365 Sweden
Where to find it: Jukkasjärvi, Sweden
Why it’s cool: The Icehotel Sweden is built each year with around 1,000 blocks of ice. Guests can also stay in the permanent Icehotel 365 year-round. The winter-exclusive Icehotel features 15 individually designed art suites and 20 ice rooms, while Icehotel 365 includes nine cold deluxe suites (with ensuite bath and sauna in a warm part of the room) and another 11 cold “art suites.” After a visit to the sauna, complete the day with a frozen drink from the Ice bar. An overnight stay includes winter activities ranging from snowmobiling to dogsledding to an ice sculpting class to a northern lights hunt. Rates start at about $600 per night.
How cold is it? This hotel keeps room temperatures at 17–23 degrees Fahrenheit.
Best time to visit: The Icehotel is a great location for viewing the northern lights between December and April.
Sorrisniva Igloo Hotel
Where to find it: Alta, Norway
Why it’s cool: Located on the banks of the Alta River, the Sorrisniva Igloo Hotel is the northernmost ice hotel in the world. It has 30 rooms and suites and houses an ice bar, ice chapel and ice sculptures — in addition to an amazing location to view the northern lights. Guests can even chase the northern lights on a sled ride pulled by reindeer. End your day with a visit to the hotel’s sauna or outdoor jacuzzi, or get a drink from the ice bar, where the drinks are served in glasses made from ice, of course. Rates start at about $300 per night.
How cold is it? Temperatures are kept between 20 and 25 degrees Fahrenheit. Guests sleep inside toasty sleeping bags on mattresses with reindeer hides.
Best time to visit: Peak season is between January and April.
Lapland SnowVillage
Where to find it: Kittila, Finland
Why it’s cool: With a different theme and design each year, Lapland SnowVillage has several suites that can accommodate two or more people. Each features different decorations and guests receive a diploma for spending the night in a snow suite. Nearby, cabins and a cottage provide a homey reprieve of warmth and comfort after a night in the snow suite. Cabins come with a sauna and the teepee cottage features a sauna with shower and jacuzzi. Rates start at around $500 for double-occupancy room, per night.
How cold is it? SnowVillage remains between 23 and 28 degrees Fahrenheit.
Best time to visit: December through early April.
Alpeniglu Igloo Village
Where to find it: Thale, Austria
Why it’s cool: Nestled in the Kitzbuhel Alps, Alpeniglu Igloo Village offers 18 igloo overnight packages with an Igloo Magic Night party that includes a welcome drink at the Icebar, a guided tour around an ice sculpture exhibition, fondue on a crystal clear ice table, a torch walk under the stars and a unique ice-carving workshop. Room rates start at around $200 per person during the low season, and about $250 per person during peak season.
How cold is it? The rooms have a constant temperature of 28 degrees Fahrenheit and the ice-carved accommodations come with high-quality sleeping bags and reindeer skins to keep guests comfortable.
Best time to visit: Peak season is from late December through early March.
Hotel de Glace
Where to find it: Quebec City, Canada
Why it’s cool: Hotel de Glace is the only ice hotel in North America entirely made of ice and snow. Constructed with 35,000 tons of snow, this hotel has 42 rooms and suites, an ice bar and snow slides. The hotel even provides modified sleeping bags for children so that they warm up quickly. An overnight stay includes a welcome cocktail, nordic skiing equipment, access to the spas and sauna, access to the ice-skating path, gratuities and discounts on activities. There are specifically kid-friendly activities, such as an indoor water park (Bora Parc) and outdoor activities like snow slides and snow rafting. Rates start at about $400 per person, per night.
How cold is it? The temperature in the room stays between 23 and 27 degrees Fahrenheit. Guests receive a sleeping bag and an insulating bed sheet.
Best time to visit: January through March.
Kirkenes Snowhotel
Where to find it: Kirkenes, Norway
Why it’s cool: This hotel is entirely built with ice and snow, with rooms stocked with warm thermal sleeping bags. Meals are served in the hotel’s warm restaurant, which features Norwegian food accompanied by homemade jelly from local blackcurrants and rowan berries and cheese from local farmers. With 14 rooms, the Snowhotel is suitable for singles, couples and large groups. Guests can warm up in the on-site sauna, visit the nearby husky farm or take advantage of activities such as ice fishing, a husky safari and a snowmobile safari. Rates start at about $350 per night for double occupancy.
How cold is it? The temperature is always around 25 degrees Fahrenheit.
Best time to visit: Open year-round; late December through March is ideal.
Hotel of Ice
Where to find it: Southern Carpathians, Romania
Why it’s cool: The Hotel of Ice is furnished with ice beds, ice chairs and ice chandeliers. Despite its chilly accommodations, guests can sleep warmly thanks to animal furs and multilayer blankets. The hotel features a winter park at an altitude of more than 6,000 feet, with snowmobiling, rafting and tubing. After a mountain adventure, stop by the Ice Hotel’s restaurant, which serves traditional Transylvanian cuisine. Rates start at around $100 per night.
How cold is it? Inside temperatures are between 28 and 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Best time to visit: Late December through March.
Lucky Ranch Saloon Snow Igloo
Where to find it: Pelkosenniemi, Finland
Why it’s cool: If you want the real deal, i.e., an actual igloo, then head for this snow igloo, created from scratch every winter by Lucky Ranch Saloon. Located either at a horse farm or next to Lake Pyhajarvi, the igloo features a real bed with sleeping bags. But since its a real igloo, expect temperatures to be below zero. Lit by LED lights and decorated with wall carvings of polar animals, each igloo can hold up to four persons and includes breakfast, parking and Wi-Fi. With a possibility of seeing the northern lights, you’ll enjoy your time outdoors at the nearby Pyha-Luosto National Park. Rates start at $122 per night.
How cold is it?: Below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Best time to visit: November to March.
A reminder when booking hotels: Be sure to use a credit card that earns extra rewards for travel or hotel stays. Check out TPG’s list of the best hotel credit cards for some of the top choices.
Reporting by Alexa Noel and Juvy Garcia
Featured Image by Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.