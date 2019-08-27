This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Barclaycard AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard is now offering 60,000 bonus miles after you make a purchase within the first 90 days of card opening and pay the card’s $95 annual fee.
Sign-Up Bonus
This card turns a lot of heads with its spending requirement for earning the sign-up bonus. Or lack of one: This card requires just one purchase to earn the bonus — and there’s no minimum amount to the purchase. Plus the card comes with a companion certificate for $99 (plus taxes and fees) after making your first purchase and paying the $99 annual fee in the first 90 days.
Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, those 60,000 AAdvantage miles are worth $840. But, there are ways of getting so much more value out of these miles. First, this is enough for a one-way business-class flight to Europe. And, if you book on American Airlines, it’ll cost you just $5.60 out of pocket. If you don’t want to mess with AA availability, you can get a ton of value out of 60,000 miles through AA’s partners. In fact, we have a whole article showing you how.
Ongoing Card Benefits
With the Aviator Red card, you’ll earn 2x miles on American Airlines purchases and 1x miles on all other purchases. You and up to four companions will get your first checked bag for free when traveling on domestic itineraries operated by American Airlines. You’ll get preferred boarding when flying American Airlines domestically, 25% inflight savings on food and beverages and you won’t pay foreign transaction fees.
Perhaps best of all, this is one of the cards that can help you defeat basic economy. Thanks to the preferred boarding and checked bag privileges, you’ll be able to carry on and check a bag even if you’re flying on a basic economy ticket.
Earn a Companion Certificate good for 1 guest at $99 (plus taxes and fees) each card anniversary year after spending $20,000 on the card and your account remains open for 45 days after your anniversary date. You also get up to $25 back as statement credits on inflight Wi-Fi purchases every card anniversary year on American Airlines-operated flights.
The card used to offer the ability to earn elite-qualifying dollars (EQDs) toward AAdvantage elite status, but this was recently phased out (though other Aviator cards still offer EQDs for hitting spending thresholds).
