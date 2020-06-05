Why it’s so difficult to donate your airline and hotel points and miles to the causes you care about
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
You could say we’re pretty big on using points and miles for some pretty incredible things around here — and while travel is no doubt at the top of that list, there are other ways to put those valuable points and miles to good use, especially for those in need.
Many airlines and hotel chains partner with various charities and organizations to which travelers can donate their points and miles. You can do this whether or not you’re traveling, and you don’t need a huge stash of points or miles to make a difference.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Even big-name retailers have been letting customers donate their points to charity. For example, beauty retailer Sephora made news this week when it announced you can donate your points to various organizations that empower the Black community. In the month of June, members of Sephora’s loyalty program, Beauty Insider, can donate their points to the National Black Justice Coalition. Come July, points can be donated to Project Glimmer, which supports and empowers teenage girls. A spokesperson for Sephora confirmed to TPG that these are rotating partnerships.
While this is great for loyal Sephora customers who want to help out, it begs the question: Why won’t airlines and hotels let you do the same?
Travel providers often partner with a variety of charities, but they’re typically pegged to an organization’s travel needs. For example, you can donate airline miles to organizations that fly people and medical supplies into disaster zones, or charities that help get sick people to specialized hospitals. And even fewer companies let you pick the charity of your choice.
“If you convert points to a donation, someone actually has to give the donation,” retail analyst Sucharita Kodali explained. As we’ve said here at TPG time and time again, your points and miles have a monetary value. If you use those points and miles to make a donation, Kodali adds, the company holding them needs to convert them to actual cash from their balance sheet. The airlines and hotels would prefer you use your points for plane tickets or hotel rooms, since the variable cost — especially now — is relatively low.
Since Sephora still needs to convert points to cash that are later donated, Sephora’s expenses do still go up. However, Kodali notes, there’s a small percentage of their loyalty program users who are even generally aware of this option — and an even smaller number who will take advantage of it.
And when you look at what charities are available through airlines and hotels, it’s clear that civil justice organizations, among others, are underrepresented in the travel industry. To be fair, airlines and hotels can’t partner with every charity, but the range of options is extremely limited.
American Express might be the golden example for those looking for flexibility when donating points. If you have Membership Rewards points, you can donate them directly to over 1.5 million registered 501(c)3 nonprofits through the Amex JustGiving program. While all of the organizations do amazing work, the National Black Justice Coalition, NAACP and the ACLU are especially relevant to cardmembers who are actively looking for ways to defeat racial injustice in the U.S. right now.
Travel companies tell TPG they’re actively reevaluating their donation programs. Like many of us, they have a lot of reflection and work to do.
“Certainly we can all do better, and we are exploring new possible partnership opportunities with those who are committed to achieving equity in the African American community in meaningful and measurable ways,” Chris Singley, managing director of community relations and employee engagement at American Airlines, told TPG in an email.
As it stands, you can donate your American Airlines miles to various causes — but you do not have the flexibility to choose which specific charity you’d like to donate to. Instead, you can donate miles to general pillars such as social good, well-being (think: medical treatment) and organizations that support veterans and military members and their families.
For example, the American Airlines for Social Good program helps support humanitarian efforts, worldwide hunger and disaster response, among other initiatives.
Other major airlines, such as United, Southwest and Delta, allow their customers to donate points or miles to select charities. But again, the options are relatively limited — most of the partners are related to the medical field in some capacity, including the American Red Cross, Make-a-Wish and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
United Airlines has partnerships with organizations such as the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals, Tuskegee Next and Sisters of the Skies — all organizations that aim to address the diversity gap in the aviation industry and beyond. But United flyers cannot donate directly to any of these organizations through the airline at this time.
In addition to the American Red Cross and Make-a-Wish, Southwest also lets you donate to charities such as The Mission Continues and Team Rubicon, both of which work with veterans. A spokesperson for Southwest confirmed the airline is looking into ways to further support the diverse communities it serves.
Like airlines, many major hotel brands allow travelers to donate their points to charitable causes. But organizations that support racial justice and other causes are underrepresented here, too.
For example, Marriott partners with a handful of charities to which Bonvoy members can donate their points, including the American Red Cross and UNICEF. A Marriott spokesperson confirmed to TPG that the hotel chain does not “have an organization specifically dedicated to issues of race on our points donation website” at this time.
IHG Rewards Club members can also donate their points to organizations such as the American Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross, plus Care International, Goodwill Industries, Youth Challenge International and the Prince’s Trust.
Some travel brands have even further to go. World of Hyatt members currently can’t donate their hotel points to charities, although a spokesperson confirmed the hotel group is looking into additional opportunities.
Hilton Honors may be the leader in the hotel industry, as members can choose to donate to thousands of nonprofits. It works in partnership with PointWorthy — a third-party platform that connects loyalty programs with charities including the NAACP and National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). It’s worth noting, though, that while the platform is fairly extensive, it’s not built directly into Hilton’s loyalty program, which can be something of a hindrance as there are more hoops to jump through in order to actually donate your points.
While donating to charity is always a worthwhile cause, airlines and hotels could clearly work to expand the scope of the charities they work with.
Now that social justice causes are in the spotlight more than ever, we’re optimistic that travel brands across the board will dig deeper into their social responsibility and give loyal customers more flexibility with how they use their points and miles for good.
If you’re able, you might prefer to use cash to pay for your charitable donation. Given the lack of options from various travel brands, you’ll likely have better luck seeking out the charity (or charities) of your choice and donating directly. If you want to share your stash of airline or hotel points and miles, we suggest reaching out directly to nonprofits and asking if you can sponsor a specific need.
In addition, you can use a fixed-value card such as the Capital One Venture to pay for donations, where your points can be used to “erase” the charge on your statement. We wouldn’t be surprised if other credit card issuers took note of this, and announced similar benefits in the coming weeks, as well.
Bottom Line
At The Points Guy, we believe in using the power of travel for good.
In 2019 alone, we raised and donated more than $920,200 for a variety of organizations — including Rainbow Railroad, PeaceJam and the Make-a-Wish Foundation. We are actively committed to the fight against racial injustice, and our organization commits to participating in the change the world desperately needs.
As a media company, we’ve also established a partnership with the National Association of Black Journalists, starting with a $100,000 donation — and that’s just the beginning.
If there’s one thing that’s clear, though, it’s that there’s certainly a lot of work to be done throughout the travel industry as we aim to uplift and empower the Black community.
Featured photo by Luis Alvarez/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.