Holiday gift guide: 7 gifts for $10 or less for the jetsetter in your life
The holidays will be here before you know it, and for many that means gift-buying season is in full swing. As much as we’d love to give everyone in our lives a pair of noise-canceling headphones or an iPhone 11 Pro, a smaller gift might be more appropriate for certain family members and friends.
We put together this list to help you find the perfect item. And who knows — you may end up finding something perfect for your own collection, too.
Mario Badescu rosewater spray
I swear by this. It’s the perfect pick-me-up on long flights (and let’s be real, short flights too). It makes your skin feel glowy and clean. I love it so much that I use it in my daily skincare routine too. It’s refreshing and feels luxurious and it’s only $7. What more could you want? They also make one with aloe, cucumber and green tea and one with aloe, chamomile and lavender.
Buy: Amazon, $7 (as of 11/25/2019 9:30am EST — Details)
Bioderma micellar water
This is another cult-favorite beauty classic that’s ideal for taking some of the “airplane” off your face. It can work as a makeup remover or as a midflight cleanser. Just grab some cotton pads and I promise you’ll feel like a new person. I love it when I travel, but I also use it in my day-to-day routine, as well.
Buy: Amazon, $5.90 (as of 11/25/2019 9:30am EST — Details)
Aesop Resurrection hand-wash
We know your run-of-the-mill hand sanitizer could use an upgrade (and if you don’t use a hand sanitizer when you travel, well, we have bigger problems here). Aesop products are on the pricer side, but this $10 hand-wash is more of a micro-splurge than a real splurge. Unlike many hand sanitizers on the market that smell like chemicals, Aesop’s smells fresh and soothing — well worth the incremental $3 or $4.
Buy: Nordstrom, $10
Petitfee gold & snail hydrogel eye patches
There’s a reason we keep bringing up skincare products: When you travel a lot, you need to take care of yourself. It’s that simple. Those red eyes from your red-eye won’t depuff themselves; these eye patches — yes, they’re infused with snail secretion filtrate — will do the trick. Pro tip: Put the container in your fridge for 10 minutes before wearing them.
Buy: Amazon, $9.70 (as of 11/25/2019 9:30am EST — Details)
Popsocket
You’re going to want to have one of these ridiculous-looking things on the back of your phone. Why? Because they’re amazing. It’s a little sticker that pops up into something you can hold on to. They act as a little table and help keep your hand comfortable. They’re excellent for helping you take steady photos and videos while traveling. I’ve been using one for over a year and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to use my phone without it.
Buy: Popsockets.com, $10
Buffway Slim Minimalist leather wallet
It’s not the nicest-looking wallet out there, but it’s small and compact enough to make it a dream for any frequent traveler. It will fit in your jean pocket or purse easily, and features a handful of slots for credit cards. After all, we know you have a lot of those, right?
Buy: Amazon, $9.99 (as of 11/25/2019 9:30am EST — Details)
Burt’s Bees Fabulous Minis Travel Set
It’s like a BYO amenity kit. For less than $10, you’ll get a foot cream, deep cleansing cream and a cream cleanser, among plenty of others. The frequent traveler in your life will love it.
