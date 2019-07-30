This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11 p.m. Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
Now’s the time to start planning your escape to the beautiful island of Puerto Rico because flights to San Juan from cities across the US have dropped as low as $204 round-trip, as first reported by Scott’s Cheap Flights. One of the best parts about visiting the island is that you get to experience a completely new culture without having to get a passport. If you’re worried about visiting because of the recent protests, you can be rest assured that you’ll be safe. And if you need anymore convincing on why you should visit, check out our 8 reasons you should visit Puerto Rico.
All of these low fares are in each airline’s version of basic economy (except JetBlue), so you’ll have to pay additional fees to check a bag and select seats ahead of time, and may not be eligible for upgrades. However, on American flights you can upgrade to the main cabin for an extra $50.
As mentioned, many of these low fares are available as soon as November, but you’ll have to play around with the dates and routes on Google Flights to see what fits your travel plans.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airline: United, Delta, American, JetBlue
Routes: PHL/JFK/ATL/CVG/DTW/MSP/SEA/BOS/BNA/MEM/BWI/ORD/LAS/PHX/PDX/SFO/LAX/DEN/IND to SJU
Cost: $204 round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: November 2019 – February 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Philadelphia (PHL) to San Juan (SJU) for $204 round-trip on American:
New York (JFK) to San Juan (SJU) for $259 round-trip on Delta: Atlanta (ATL) to San Juan (SJU) for $268 round-trip on United:
Cleveland (CVG) to San Juan (SJU) for $268 round-trip on United:
Detroit (DTW) to San Juan (SJU) for $268 round-trip on United: Minneapolis (MSP) to San Juan (SJU) for $268 round-trip on United:
Seattle (SEA) to San Juan (SJU) for $268 round-trip on United:
Boston (BOS) to San Juan (SJU) for $281 round-trip on JetBlue:
Nashville (BNA) to San Juan (SJU) for $298 round-trip on Delta:Memphis (MEM) to San Juan (SJU) for $298 round-trip on Delta: Baltimore (BWI) to San Juan (SJU) for $309 round-trip on American:
Chicago (ORD) to San Juan (SJU) for $310 round-trip on JetBlue:
Phoenix (PHX) to San Juan (SJU) for $315 round-trip on American:Portland (PDX) to San Juan (SJU) for $317 round-trip on American: San Francisco (SFO) to San Juan (SJU) for $329 round-trip on American:
Los Angeles (LAX) to San Juan (SJU) for $349 round-trip on American:
Denver (DEN) to San Juan (SJU) for $357 round-trip on American:
Indianapolis (IND) to San Juan (SJU) for $366 round-trip on Delta:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by dennisvdw
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.