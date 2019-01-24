This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines’ Economy Web Specials are still providing great value and availability on some routes is wide open, including flights to the Caribbean with rates starting from just 5,000 miles one-way. The discounted routes include flights from Miami (MIA) to Aruba (AUA) and Belize (BZE) as well as Chicago (ORD) and Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ). Last month, American added a slew of routes to its discount programs, and many of these deals appear to still be around.
Nonstop flights from Miami to Aruba can be had on almost any day of the month for just 5,000 miles. The nice part about these flights is that they are actually nonstop, unlike American’s Saver awards that usually route you through another city even when a nonstop is available.
At current TPG valuations, 5,000 American miles are worth approximately $70. Adding in taxes of just $15.60 brings the total value of these awards to as little as $85 one-way.
It’s not clear when this sale ends, but it’s probably better to book sooner rather than later. If you don’t want to use your miles, cash prices are pretty low on some routes as well, as cheap as $170 in some cases. In these instances, you may be better off paying cash if you’re worried about maximizing the value of your miles.
Airline: American
Routes: MIA/ORD to AUA/BZE/MBJ
Cost: From 5,000+ miles and $15.60 one-way in economy
Dates: January through the end of the calendar
Booking Link: Directly with American
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Miami (MIA) to Aruba (AUA) for 5,000 miles + $15.60 in taxes and fees one-way nonstop:
Chicago (ORD) to Montego Bay (MBJ) for 10,000 miles + $50 in taxes and fees one-way nonstop:
Miami (MIA) to Aruba (AUA) for 12,500 miles + $85 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Miami (MIA) to Belize City (BZE) for 12,500 miles + $78 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
How Economy Web Specials Works
We recommend reading through all of the details in this post about how Economy Web Specials works. However, as a quick briefer:
- These awards don’t have all of the American Airlines Basic Economy limitations.
- Executive Platinum elites get upgrades as they can on other domestic economy awards
- Where the American website says “Economy Web Specials cannot be changed once ticketed.” This isn’t defined but may mean that travelers can’t use Same Day Flight Changes to switch to another award flight on the same day.
- You can cancel and reinstate your miles according to the same terms as any other AAdvantage award. A redeposit fee of $150 for the first passenger and $25 per additional passenger applies for everyone but AAdvantage Executive Platinum elites.
- The “Economy Web Special” program is in addition to — but not replacing — the Reduced Mileage Award program.
Additional reporting by JT Genter.
Featured image by Martin Passchier via Unsplash.
