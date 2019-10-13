West Coast to Europe in business for 36,000 miles or $660
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Set your alarms if you want to take advantage of this incredible offer from Flying Blue, via its monthly promo awards, which offer discounted redemption rates for award tickets.
The website is not currently live, but the link brings up a special edition page showing that these fares are bookable from October 16 – 20. There are a number of good deals:
- Seattle to Europe for 36,000 miles in business
- Toronto to Europe for 32,000 miles in business
- New York to Europe for 11,000 miles in economy
- Los Angeles to Europe for 28,000 miles in premium economy
- Los Angeles to Europe for 14,000 miles in economy
- Mexico City to Europe for 36,000 miles in business
There are also a number of flights available within Europe, such as Paris to Edinburgh for only 4k miles and Paris to Stockholm for 4.5k miles. Even better, flights to Africa will be on sale, with a one-way ticket to Nairobi in business class costing just 36,000 miles. Stack this with a North American promo award and you can fly business class all the way to Africa for 68,000 miles.
These fares will be valid for travel from November 2019 to March 2020, so there’s plenty of time to plan.
If you need to boost your Flying Blue balance, you’re in luck. Flying Blue miles are some of the easiest to earn, as the program partners with all of the major transferable points currencies. You can transfer points 1:1 from Chase Ultimate Rewards, American Express Membership Rewards and Citi ThankYou Rewards. You can also transfer Capital One miles to Flying Blue at a 2:1.5 ratio or transfer Marriott points at a 3:1 ratio plus a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 points you transfer.
Otherwise, you can use Flying Blue’s new promotion to purchase points with a 75% bonus, meaning that the total out-of-pocket cost to fly from the West Coast to Europe would be just €605 ($662) with a few miles left over.
Any way you slice it, this is a really good deal for those looking to make the hop across The Pond. Keep in mind that this is very time-limited, however, so mark your calendars!
Feature photo courtesy of Air France
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.