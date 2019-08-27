This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
Planning a trip to Hawaii this fall? If not, it might be time to reconsider! United just launched its latest award flash sale, and it’s pretty exceptional.
Today only, August 27, (through 11:59pm local time at your originating airport), MileagePlus members can book United economy flights between the US mainland and Canada and the following airports at a significantly discounted rate:
- Hilo (ITO)
- Honolulu (HNL)
- Kona (KOA)
- Lihue-Kauai (LIH)
- Maui (OGG)
Travel must begin on or after September 9, 2019 and be completed on or before December 15, 2019. You need to book a round-trip ticket, but you can combine saver and Everyday Awards, in which case a pro-rated discount will apply to the saver portion of your itinerary.
Just as in the past, flyers are eligible for a variable discount, depending on both status level and whether or not you hold a co-branded credit card, such as United Explorer Card. This time around, rates start at just 25,000 miles round-trip — worth about $325 based on our valuations — and go up to 37k, down from the usual 45,000-mile round-trip rate:
I’m a Premier 1K member and I have a United Explorer Card attached to my account, so I’m eligible for the full discount — reflected when I searched both on United.com and via the airline’s app.
You need to find saver award space in order to be eligible for the discount, but there’s exceptional availability in the expanded “XN” fare class, accessible to all cardholders and elites.
Paid fares vary wildly depending on your origin and dates, but in the case of my nonstop Newark (EWR) flights, I’d be looking at $1,037 round-trip, making this sale one heck of a deal!
If you don’t have enough miles in your United account to book, keep in mind that you can transfer points instantly from Chase Ultimate Rewards, earned with cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Chase Sapphire Reserve. Happy booking!
Photo by Summer Hull / The Points Guy.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.