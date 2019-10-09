Deal alert: Transcon flights on JetBlue have dropped to $197 round-trip or 12.8K points
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter here: https://thepointsguy.com/mailing-list/
It’s not often we see transcontinental deals on JetBlue, but we’re seeing nonstop tickets from New York and Boston starting at just $197 round-trip. Even better, these deals also work in reverse from Los Angeles and San Francisco.
We first spotted the deals from New York to Los Angeles at The Flight Deal.
If you want to redeem JetBlue TrueBlue points (which are worth 1.3 cents each, according to TPG’s latest valuations) the transcontinental deals start at 12,800 points plus taxes.
Related: How to earn JetBlue TrueBlue points
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: JetBlue
Routes: JFK/BOS/LAX/SFO/LGB (and in reverse)
Cost: $197+ or 12,800 TrueBlue points + taxes and fees
Dates: January – February 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to San Francisco (SFO) for $197 round-trip nonstop:
New York (JFK) to Los Angeles (LAX) for $197 round-trip nonstop:
Boston (BOS) to Los Angeles (LAX) for $197 round-trip nonstop:
Boston (BOS) to Long Beach (LGB) for $197 round-trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Boston (BOS) for $197 round-trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to New York (JFK) for $197 round-trip nonstop:
San Francisco (SFO) to New York (JFK) for $197 round-trip nonstop:
New York (JFK) to Los Angeles (LAX) for 12,800 TrueBlue points + $11.20 round-trip nonstop:
San Francisco (SFO) to New York (JFK) for 12,800 TrueBlue points + $11.20 round-trip nonstop:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our post on the best cards for airfare purchases for more details.
Featured photo by Javier Rodriguez/The Points Guy.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees