Southwest opened up their calendar through March 2020 and has launched a new sale offering low fares for as little as $29 one-way until August 22.
In order to seal the deal, you must book before midnight Pacific Standard Time on August 22. Not all routes are included, but nearly every mainland US city has at least one good deal. Unfortunately, flights from the continental US to the Hawaiian Islands are not part of the sale, but inter-island flights are. So if you already have a fall Hawaii trip planned, this sale could allow you to do some island hopping at a lower price.
All fares are nonrefundable, although Southwest does allow you to put nonrefundable travel credit toward a future flight within one year of the original purchase date. And if you’ve already made a reservation through Southwest and later find that the price of the ticket has decreased, you can request the difference in fare with no change fees. Also remember that Southwest award redemptions are tied to the ticket’s price, so this is a prime opportunity to use Southwest miles for a cheap trip. You can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Southwest instantly at a 1:1 ratio.
Here are few of the stand-out fares, however, there are quite a few options so be sure to take a look for yourself and see if any of the deals fit your travel plans.
Airlines: Southwest
Routes: Domestic routes and international routes
Cost: From $29+ one-way
Travel Dates: Domestic travel valid 9/10/19 – 3/4/20; fights to/from Puerto Rico valid 9/10/19 – 12/5/19 and 1/13/20-3/5/20; International travel valid 9/10/19 – 12/5/19 and 1/13/20-3/5/20
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Booking Link: Southwest.com
Honolulu (HNL) to Maui (OGG) for $29 one-way:
Honolulu (HNL) to Maui (OGG) from 1,379 points + $5.60 one-way:
Long Beach (LGB) to Sacramento (SMF) for $49 one-way:
Denver (DEN) to Dallas (DAL) for $53 one-way:
Houston (HOU) to Denver (DEN) from 2,517 points + $5.60 one-way:
Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) to Turks and Caicos (PLS) for $74 one-way:
Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) to Turks and Caicos (PLS) from 3,510 points + $5.60 one-way:
Columbus (CMH) to Norfolk (ORF) for $99 one-way: Atlanta (ATL) to Belize City (BZE) for $157 one-way:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
