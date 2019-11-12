Deals

Deal alert: Southwest flights from $39 one-way

Katherine Fan
5h ago

Southwest’s four-day sale is back! If you missed out on Monday’s Hawaiian Airlines deal for $84 round-trip, you can score a similar deal on interisland Southwest flights from $39 each way, or from $49 each way on the mainland.

To search, head directly to Southwest.com and enter your search terms. You can either look up flights by specific dates, or click on the low-fare calendar button to search by cheapest price. Once you’ve found what you’re looking for, you can book using points or cash. All bookings must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Nov. 15, 2019, and require a 14-day advance purchase.

Continental U.S. flight routes are discounted between Nov. 28, 2019, through May 20, 2020 while interisland Hawaii travel is valid Dec. 3, 2019, through May 20, 2020. Travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Dec. 3-5, 2019, Jan. 13 through March 5, 2020, and April 14 through May 14, 2020. International travel is valid Dec. 3-11, 2019, Jan. 7 through March 5, 2020, and April 14 through May 14, 2020.

Airlines: Southwest Airlines
Routes: Most routes are discounted, with the cheapest originating out of BNA/ATL/GSP/BWI/BOS/JAX/HNL/KOA/OGG/FLL/DAL/OKC and more
Cost: From $39 one way
Travel Dates: Select dates between Nov. 28, 2019 to May 20, 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)

Here are a few examples of what you can book:

Maui (OGG) to Honolulu (HNL) for $39 one-way, $78 round-trip:

Atlanta (ATL) to Greenville, South Carolina (GSP) from $44 or $49 one way, $93 round-trip:

Burbank (BUR) to Sacramento (SMF) from $59 one-way, $118 round-trip:

Maximize your purchase

Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire ReserveAmerican Express® Gold CardCiti Premier CardCiti Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). To learn more, check out our post on the best cards for airfare purchases.

Featured photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images.

Katherine Fan started out as a TPG reader in 2013, joining the editorial team as a contributor in 2015 and going full-time at the beginning of 2018. As Senior Travel Features Reporter, Katherine reports on aviation, points and miles, and travel news.
