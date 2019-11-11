Deal alert: Today only, Hawaiian inter-island flights from $84 round-trip nonstop
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
Hawaii is a fantastic destination, but traveling between the various islands within the state can get pricey. That’s where this Hawaiian Airlines 90th anniversary deal comes in: Inter-island flights are under $100 round-trip between any neighboring islands. Prices are listed at $90, in honor of the airline’s 90th birthday, for all neighboring island flights, but we’re seeing some for cheaper at $84 round-trip. Book today for travel between Jan. 7 and March 6, 2020. Pair this deal with your flights booked from previous Hawaii fare sales from the mainland to save money for special excursions on site.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia. But move quickly: This deal is only good through the end of today, Nov. 11.
Airlines: Hawaiian Airlines
Routes: neighboring island fares between HNL/OGG/KOA/LIH/ITO/JHM/LNY
Cost: from $84 round-trip
Travel Dates: Jan. 7 to March 6, 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Oahu (HNL) to Kauai (LIH) in early February for $84 round-trip:
Oahu (HNL) to Kona (KOA) in late January/early February for $84 round-trip:
Oahu (HNL) to Hilo (ITO) in late February for $90 round-trip:
Oahu (HNL) to Maui (OGG) in mid-January for $90 round-trip:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). To learn more, check out our post on the best cards for airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Summer Hull/The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.