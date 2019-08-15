This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Back when Southwest got approval to fly to Hawaii, it launched incredible deals with one-way flights between the mainland and Hawaii starting at just $49 one-way. But we haven’t seen anything close to a deal on these high-demand Southwest flights since. That is, until now.
Southwest just put new Hawaii routes on sale, and Dan’s Deals points out that prices are starting at just $99 one-way between California and Hawaii or just $29 one-way intra-Hawaii. To search, head to Southwest’s website and enter your origin and destination cities. I’d recommend using the Low Fare Calendar to find cheap dates.
There are also cheap tickets from Hawaii back to the mainland, but they won’t be as cheap as $99. You’ll likely see them priced from $119 to $139.
Remember that Southwest has a value-based point system. That means when cash fares are cheap, points fares are also cheap. That means that you can book flights to Hawaii now for just 1,950 miles each way, blowing away your next-cheapest point option. If you need more Southwest points, you can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Southwest instantaneously.
Airline: Southwest
Routes: SJC/OAK/HNL/OGG to LIH/KOA
Cost: $29+ (1,379 points) one-way intra-Hawaii or $99+ (5,848 points) one-way between California and Hawaii
Dates: January-March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
San Jose (SJC) to Kauai (LIH) for $99 or 5,848 points one-way nonstop:
San Jose (SJC) to Kona (KOA) for $99 or 5,848 points one-way nonstop:
Oakland (OAK) to Kauai (LIH) for $99 or 5,848 points one-way nonstop:
Honolulu (HNL) to Kauai (LIH) for $29 or 1,379 points one-way nonstop:
Kahului, Maui (OGG) to Kona (KOA) for $29 or 1,379 points one-way nonstop:
Don't forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
