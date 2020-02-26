SkyTeam deal alert: Fly business class to Europe starting at $1,769 R/T
KLM is running a “Dream Deals” business-class sale from major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, New York and Washington, D.C. to Europe and beyond including Madrid, Amsterdam, Barcelona and even Amman at bargain prices. The deals are available on KLM, Air France and Delta One. KLM is advertising fares on its site starting around $2,100 round-trip. But if you dig a little deeper, you can find even cheaper tickets.
That’s because you can recreate the dates and itineraries on Google Flights. But with certain credit cards, you don’t have to stop there. A cursory search on Amex’s International Airline Program found the same tickets for as low as $1,769 round-trip. You have access to IAP if you hold The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express or The Centurion Card from American Express.
If it’s elite status you’re looking for, you can snag some hefty mileage earnings with this deal if you credit to Delta or KLM. For instance, a New York-JFK to Brussels (BRU) ticket will net you 10,000 Delta award miles, 11,002 MQMs and $2,000 MQDs before elite bonuses.
To search, head to Google Flights or Amex Travel and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA.
Airline: KLM, Delta, Air France
Routes: Major routes served by KLM and Delta, see full list here
Cost: $1,769+ round-trip in business
Dates: July – August 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline or on amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Houston (IAH) to Amman (AMM) for $1,769 round-trip on Air France in business class:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Barcelona (BCN) for $1,883 round-trip on Delta in business class:
San Francisco (SFO) to Madrid (MAD) for $1,887 round-trip on Delta in business class:
Chicago (ORD) to Krakow (KRK) for $1,917 round-trip on KLM and Delta in business:
New York-JFK to Amsterdam (AMS) for $1,983 round-trip nonstop on KLM in business class:
Washington, D.C. (IAD) to Amsterdam for $1,983 round-trip nonstop on KLM in business class:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases for more details.
Featured photo by Emily McNutt/The Points Guy.
