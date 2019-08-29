This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta has launched another SkyMiles sale, this time to Europe starting at just 30,000 miles round-trip, plus taxes and fees. The deals are available from cities across the country, including New York (JFK), Atlanta (ATL) and Boston (BOS) to cities in Europe like Amsterdam (AMS), Milan (MXP) and Paris (CDG). Many routes are nonstop.
Delta says that the deals start at 40,000 miles round-trip, but we were able to find deals starting at 30,000 miles plus taxes and fees. We were also able to find deals out of cities Delta didn’t mention in the promotion, such as all three Washington-area airports (IAD/DCA/BWI).
You have from January 7 until the end of March to travel. But don’t wait to book these deals as they expire August 30!
Of course, if you’re also in need of a hotel stay to go with your flight, be sure to check out the current Delta Vacations promotion (ends Aug. 30) that offers double the value for your SkyMiles when you use them toward a flight + hotel package, as this may offer a better option.
To search, head Delta’s website and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: Delta
Routes: ATL/BOS/DTW/MSP/JFK/RDU/SEA to AMS/BRU/FRA/LHR/MAD/MUC/CDG/FCO/DUB/EDI/MXP/ZRH
Cost: 30,000 SkyMiles + taxes and fees
Dates: January 7 – March 31, 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Zurich (ZRH) for 30,000 miles + $58 round-trip nonstop:
New York (JFK) to Rome (FCO) for 38,000 miles +$69 round-trip nonstop:
Seattle (SEA) to Amsterdam (AMS) for 40,000 miles + $51 round-trip nonstop:
Atlanta (ATL) to Amsterdam (AMS) for 40,000 miles + $51 round-trip nonstop:
Detroit (DTW) to Paris (CDG) for 40,000 miles + $81 round-trip nonstop:
Minneapolis (MSP) to London (LHR) for 40,000 miles + $175 round-trip nonstop:
Washington (IAD) to London (LHR) for 40,000 miles + $181 round-trip:
Boosting Your SkyMiles Balance
There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles — from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months (offer subject to change at anytime). You can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles. Terms Apply.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 50,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership. Terms Apply.
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 40,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Terms Apply.
Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 30,000 Bonus Miles after you use your new Card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first 3 months and a $50 Statement Credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months. Terms Apply.
