Flights to São Paulo, Brazil, from various U.S. cities are currently available from $547 round-trip.
Some fares are even available during the popular Carnival Festival happening Feb. 21-29, 2020. If you are lucky enough to get to experience the fun-filled event, check out how TPG himself picked his outfit for the event for some inspiration.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: Avianca, LATAM, Copa
Routes: MIA/BOS/ORD/LAS/TPA to GRU
Cost: $547+ round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: October 2019 – April 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Miami (MIA) to São Paulo (GRU) for $547 round-trip on Avianca:
Boston (BOS) to São Paulo (GRU) for $635 round-trip on LATAM via Orbitz:
Chicago (ORD) to São Paulo (GRU) for $641 round-trip on Copa:
Las Vegas (LAS) to São Paulo (GRU) for $658 round-trip on Copa:
Tampa (TPA) to São Paulo (GRU) for $658 round-trip on Copa:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
(Featured photo by © Wagner Garcia Photography.)
