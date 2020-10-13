Prime Day deal alert: Save big on AirPods, Beats, Bose, Sony and other wireless headphones
Black Friday Prime Day is finally here, and Amazon has a ton of amazing deals in store. But with thousands of products to choose from, and new deals starting as often as every five minutes, it’s easy to get lost and think that you’re actually in the Amazon. To help you on this hunt, we here at TPG are scouring Amazon all day to find the best deals that might be worth a look. And while the discounts are exciting in and of themselves, there are also ways to maximize your return on Amazon spending during this two-day sale, which you can read about at the end of the post.
Although the sale officially runs from today through tomorrow, some deals aren’t available for the full 48 hours and quantities are limited, so if you’re interested in an offer, you’ll need to act quickly. As a reminder, these discounts are available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. If you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up today for a free trial to take advantage of the sale. In addition, Prime Student allows college students to receive a free six-month trial membership.
If you’re on the market for wireless headphones, you’re in luck. Several wireless headphones and earbuds from Bose, Apple, Sony, Beats, and others are available for as much as 56% off. Included in the sale are Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II Headphones and Sony’s WH-1000XM3, which both received high marks in our showdown of the best over-ear noise-canceling headphones.
Here are the deals:
1. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice control for $199 (was $349 — now 43% off)
Amazon.com Price: $199 (as of 10/13/2020 12:15pm EST – Details)
2. Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $114.99 (was $159 — now 28% off)
Amazon.com Price: $114.99 (as of 10/13/2020 12:15pm EST – Details)
3. Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $174.95 (was $249.95 — now 30% off)
Amazon.com Price: $174.95 (as of 10/13/2020 12:15pm EST – Details)
4. Amazon Echo Buds for $79.99 (was $129.99 — now 38% off)
Amazon.com Price: $79.99 (as of 10/13/2020 12:15pm EST – Details)
5. Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones for $123 (was $248 — now 50% off)
Amazon.com Price: $123 (as of 10/13/2020 12:15pm EST – Details)
6. Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N for $88 (was $199.99 — now 56% off)
Amazon.com Price: $88 (as of 10/13/2020 12:15pm EST – Details)
7. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones plus $25 Amazon Gift Card for $298 (was $373 — now 20% off)
Amazon.com Price: $298 (as of 10/13/2020 12:15pm EST – Details)
8. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds for $69.99 (was $99.99 — now 30% off)
Amazon.com Price: $69.99 (as of 10/13/2020 12:15pm EST – Details)
