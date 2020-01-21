Delta mileage run deal alert: Fly premium economy to Asia starting at $838 R/T
We’re seeing great Delta Premium Select deals — some nonstop — to Asia starting at $838 round-trip. The deals appear to be available from January through June 2020. The deals are available from major U.S. cities served by Delta to cities such as Shanghai (PVG), Mumbai (BOM) and Seoul (ICN).
Additionally, we’re seeing a few cheap deals on Virgin Atlantic (sold by Delta) to Mumbai.
This could be a great way to get in a mileage run this year, especially if you don’t want to spend a ton of money or spend a day in economy. For instance, the Miami (MIA) to Tokyo (HND) trip would earn you $1,070 MQDs and 20,948 MQMs, which would put you close to earning Delta Silver Medallion status if you were starting from scratch. If you booked a Virgin Atlantic ticket marketed on Delta from Atlanta (ATL) to Mumbai (BOM), you’d earn a whopping 26,092 MQMs.
We first spotted the deals from Miami at Rene’s Points.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: Delta, Virgin Atlantic
Routes: LAX/MIA/ATL/PDX/BWI/SEA/BOS/JFK – HND/BOM/PVG/ICN
Cost: $838+ round-trip in premium economy
Dates: January – June 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Shanghai (PVG) for $838 round-trip nonstop in Premium Select:
Seattle (SEA) to Shanghai (PVG) for $986 round-trip nonstop in Premium Select:
New York (JFK) to Mumbai (BOM) for $1,095 round-trip in Economy Delight on Virgin Atlantic:
Portland (PDX) to Tokyo (HND) for $1,097 round-trip in Premium Select:
Atlanta (ATL) to Mumbai (BOM) for $1,100 round-trip in Economy Delight on Virgin Atlantic:
Baltimore (BWI) to Seoul (ICN) for $1,153 round-trip in Premium Select:
Miami (MIA) to Tokyo (HND) for $1,182 round-trip in Premium Select:
Boston (BOS) to Tokyo (HND) for $1,182 round-trip in Premium Select:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
