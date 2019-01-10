Deal Alert: Nonstop Flights to Puerto Rico From $155 Round-Trip
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
It’s time to escape the cold and catch some sun. Flights to San Juan (SJU), Puerto Rico are on sale, with prices for nonstop round-trip flights starting at just $155. Departures are available up and down the East Coast, throughout the Midwest and South and even as far west as Texas. You’ll want to head to Google Flights and see if you’re preferred airport is available.
American and Delta’s tickets are booking into Main Cabin instead of the basic economy, so you’ll be able to select your seat and enjoy normal boarding — the same goes for JetBlue.
If you do book on JetBlue, this could be a good opportunity to redeem some points with them, considering the cost of an award ticket is tied to the dollar price. Round-trip flights start from just 7,400 points and $11. You can instantly transfer points at a 1:1 ratio from Amex Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards and Citi ThankYou to JetBlue.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: Delta, JetBlue, American
Routes: ATL/BWI/JFK/MIA/FLL/BOS/IAD/DCA/PHL/AUS/CLT/ORD/MEM/BUF and more to SJU
Cost: $155+ round-trip
Travel Dates: January-April 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to San Juan (SJU) for $155 round-trip nonstop on JetBlue:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to San Juan (SJU) for 7,400 JetBlue points + $11 round-trip nonstop on JetBlue:
Miami (MIA) to San Juan (SJU) for $155 round-trip nonstop on American in Main Cabin (not basic economy):
New York (JFK) to San Juan (SJU) for $205 round-trip nonstop on JetBlue:
Austin (AUS) to San Juan (SJU) for $253 round-trip on American in Main Cabin (not basic economy):
Boston (BOS) to San Juan (SJU) for $254 round-trip on American in Main Cabin (not basic economy):
Atlanta (ATL) to Sam Juan (SJU) for $266 round-trip on JetBlue:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image by JGRLCR via Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.