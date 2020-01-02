Deal alert: Lufthansa business class to Europe starting at $1,685 R/T
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter here: https://thepointsguy.com/mailing-list/
If you’re planning a Europe trip and you want to do it in style, or you have an upcoming mileage run, I have some deals for you. We’re seeing business class deals from cities like New York (JFK), Miami (MIA) and San Francisco (SFO) to virtually every European destination served by Lufthansa. The cheapest deals we’re seeing start at less than $1,700, a steal for Lufthansa business class.
The deal from Los Angeles was first reported by miken1999 at FlyerTalk. Make sure you check your home city as not all deals are represented.
The best deals can be found using Amex Travel’s International Airline Program (IAP), which is a perk you have if you hold The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, or The Centurion Card from American Express. Make sure you check there first, which drops the price to Reykjavik to $1,685. The deals are also bookable via Google Flights, but expect pay about $200 more. The deals appear to be available in April 2020 and note that some of the return legs may be on Star Alliance partners like Swiss.
Related: Solo seat in the nose: A review of Lufthansa’s 747-400 in business class from Seattle to Frankfurt
Most of the tickets are booked on Lufthansa’s A380. TPG’s Zach Honig recently reviewed Lufthansa’s business class from Seattle (SEA) to Frankfurt (FRA) on the carrier’s 747-400 and lucked out with a solo seat.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: Lufthansa
Routes: JFK/EWR/LAX/MIA/SFO/ATL/IAD/BOS/ORD – European cities served by Lufthansa
Cost: $1,685+ round-trip in business
Dates: April – May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Reykjavik (KEF) for $1,685 round-trip in business:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Warsaw (WAW) for $2,013 round-trip in business:
Boston (BOS) to Amsterdam (AMS) for $2,021 round-trip in business:
Miami (MIA) to Barcelona (BCN) for $2,034 round-trip in business:
Washington (IAD) to Amsterdam (AMS) for $2,086 round-trip in business:
Chicago (ORD) to Dublin (DUB) for $2,115 round-trip in business:
San Francisco (SFO) to Frankfurt (FRA) for $2,118 round-trip nonstop:
Atlanta (ATL) to Frankfurt (FRA) for $2,248 round-trip nonstop in business:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Zach Honig / The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.