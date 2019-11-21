Unreal deal alert: Fly La Compagnie’s new biz class to Paris for $993 round-trip
If you’re planning a trip to Paris next year and want to fly in a lie-flat seat, I have a great deal for you. We’re seeing deals on all-business-class La Compagnie from Newark (EWR) to Paris (ORY) for as low as $993 round-trip. While La Compagnie frequently offers sales between the two cities and Nice (NCE), it’s been a while since we’ve seen round-trip fares this low.
The deal appears to be available between January and April 2020. Even better, many of the dates I’ve seen are on the carrier’s new Airbus A321neo’s. TPG’s Zach Honig flew La Compagnie’s Airbus A321LR between Newark and Paris earlier this year, and enjoyed the all-business lie-flat cabin, fast and free Wi-Fi and good food onboard.
The best deals are showing up on OTA like GoToGate, so I suggest searching there instead of directly on La Compagnie’s website.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: La Compagnie
Routes: EWR–ORY
Cost: $999+ round-trip nonstop in business
Dates: January – April 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Newark (EWR) to Paris (ORY) for $993 round-trip nonstop in business via GoToGate:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Zach Honig / The Points Guy
