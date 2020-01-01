Business class deal alert: Flights to Phuket have dropped to $1,977 R/T
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter here: https://thepointsguy.com/mailing-list/
Here at TPG, we often find cheap deals to Southeast Asia. But it’s not often we see business class deals to the region. Today, we’ve spotted flights from Los Angeles (LAX) to Phuket (HKT) for $1,977 round-trip in business class with wide availability between February and June, ideal times to visit.
The deal is available on China Southern, with the long-haul routes operated on the carrier’s A380. TPG’s Javi Rodriguez reviewed China Southern business class on the new Boeing 787-9, and was impressed by the service and hospitality and a competitive hard product.
Because you’re getting a deal on the flight, you should definitely book points hotels while in Phuket. If you’re looking for a steal, you should consider the Hyatt Regency Phuket. It’s a Category 3 World of Hyatt property, requiring just 12,000 points per night.
Hyatt is a 1:1 transfer partner of Chase Ultimate Rewards. If you don’t have enough points, you could sign up for the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, which offers 60,000 points after spending $4,000 in three months. If you have the Preferred, then you may want to consider The World Of Hyatt Credit Card, which has a welcome bonus of 25,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months and 25,000 more bonus points after spending $6,000 total on purchases in the first six months.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Vayama.
Airline: China Southern
Routes: LAX – HKT
Cost: $1,977+ round-trip in business
Dates: February – June 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Phuket (HKT) for $1,977 round-trip in business via Vayama:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Getty Images
- Earn 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $6,000 total within 6 months of account opening.
- Free nights start at 5,000 points
- Receive 1 free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort after your Cardmember anniversary
- Earn an extra free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel if you spend $15,000 during your cardmember anniversary year
- Get automatic World of Hyatt Elite status and 5 qualifying night credits every year as long as your account is open
- Earn 2 qualifying night credits towards tier status everytime you spend $5,000 on your card
- Earn 9 points total for Hyatt stays - 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent at Hyatt hotels & 5 Base Points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member
- Earn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airlines tickets purchased directly from the airlines, on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.