If you’re looking for a place to go with plenty of activities then add Costa Rica to your plans because flights are available for as low as $214 round-trip.
Whether you want to explore the rainforest, hike up a volcano or just relax on the beach — there’s something for every type of traveler in this beautiful country. And if you need anymore of a reason to go, the winter is their dry season.
Airline: American, Copa, JetBlue, United, Volaris, InterJet
Routes: LAX/TPA/MIA/MCO/AUS/BOS/CHS/ATL/MSY/PHL//EWR/ORD/LAS/BWI/SAT/RDU/DEN/SFO to SJO
Cost: $214+ round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: November – April 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Las Angeles (LAX) to San Jose (SJO) for $214 round-trip when booked separately on Volaris and InterJet:
Tampa (TPA) to San Jose (SJO) for $224 round-trip on Copa:
Miami (MIA) to San Jose (SJO) for $236 round-trip on American:
Orlando (MCO) to San Jose (SJO) for $286 round-trip on United:
Austin (AUS) to San Jose (SJO) for $296 round-trip on United:
Boston (BOS) to San Jose (SJO) for $308 round-trip on Copa:
Charleston (CHS) to San Jose (SJO) for $318 round-trip on United:
Atlanta (ATL) to San Jose (SJO) for $319 round-trip on JetBlue:
New Orleans (MSY) to San Jose (SJO) for $320 round-trip on Copa:
Philadelphia (PHL) to San Jose (SJO) for $323 round-trip on JetBlue:
Newark (EWR) to San Jose (SJO) for $327 round-trip on JetBlue:
Chicago (ORD) to San Jose (SJO) for $334 round-trip on Copa: Las Vegas (LAS) to San Jose (SJO) for $349 round-trip on American: Baltimore (BWI) to San Jose (SJO) for $353 round-trip on American: San Antonio (SAT) to San Jose (SJO) for $360 round-trip on United:Raleigh-Durham (RDU) to San Jose (SJO) for $366 round-trip on United:
Denver (DEN) to San Jose (SJO) for $394 round-trip on Copa: San Francisco (SFO) to San Jose (SJO) for $394 round-trip on American:
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
