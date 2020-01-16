Round-trip flights for 16,000 Delta SkyMiles to New Orleans, Toronto, Vancouver and more
If your New Year’s resolution was to travel more but spend less, Delta has the perfect way to meet your goals. Through Jan. 19, 2020, you can book an escape (for travel in February through May) to a number of North American destinations, including multiple cities across Canada, for as little as 16,000 SkyMiles round-trip, plus taxes and fees.
For context, TPG values each SkyMile at 1.2 cents apiece, so 16,000 miles represents a cash equivalent of $192.
If you need SkyMiles, you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
To search for this deal, plug in your origin airport at Delta.com along with one of the sale destinations mentioned below. Use the Delta “Flexible Dates” calendar and check “Shop With Miles.”
Airline: Delta
Routes: Various origin cities to MSY/YYZ/CHS/YYC/YVR/SFO/PDX/PSP/ANC/OGG and more
Cost: From 16,000 SkyMiles round-trip in main cabin (economy), plus taxes and fees
Travel dates: February — May 2020
Pay taxes/fees with: Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline); Citi Prestige®Card (5x on airfare); Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare); Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare); American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com), or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Atlanta (ATL) to New Orleans (MSY) for 16,000 SkyMiles + $11 round-trip:
Atlanta (ATL) to Toronto (YYZ) for 16,000 SkyMiles + $54 round-trip:
Atlanta (ATL) to Charleston (CHS) for 21,000 SkyMiles + $11 round-trip:
Atlanta (ATL) to Vancouver (YVR) for 22,000 SkyMiles + $58 round-trip:
Boosting your SkyMiles balance
There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles — from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your wallet:
- Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee, see rates and fees) 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months, though be sure to check the CardMatch tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first three months (offer subject to change at any time). You can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles. Terms apply.
- Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee, see rates and fees) Earn up to 75,000 points — 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first three months of card membership. Terms apply.
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; $550 if application is received on or after Jan. 30, 2020, see rates and fees) Earn 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Terms apply.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee, see rates and fees) Earn 30,000 bonus miles after you use your new card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first three months and a $50 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new card within your first three months. Terms apply.
