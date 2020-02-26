Delta SkyMiles flash sale: Caribbean, US flights from 12k miles round-trip
Delta is back with another SkyMiles flash sale, good for destinations throughout the Caribbean and Mexico — just in time for Spring Break.
We’re seeing deals as low as 12,000 miles round-trip to popular destinations like Turks and Caicos (PLS), 13,000 miles round-trip to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) and 18,000 miles round-trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ). Deals are available from around the U.S. from cities like New York-JFK, Boston (BOS) and Los Angeles (LAX).
TPG values each SkyMile at 1.2 cents, so 12,000 miles is worth around $144. If you’re in need of SkyMiles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
There are several Amex Delta cards with limited-time elevated welcome bonuses right now until April 1, 2020. Because Amex only allows you to earn the welcome bonus on each of its credit cards once per lifetime, it’s important to time your applications to hit increased bonus offers like this:
- Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card: Earn up to 70,000 miles: 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months, plus an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership (offer ends April 1, 2020)
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card: Earn up to 100,000 miles: 80,000 bonus miles when you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months, plus an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership (offer April 1, 2020)
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card: Earn up to 100,000 miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs): 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 MQMs when you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months, plus an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first account anniversary (offer ends April 1, 2020)
To search, plug in your origin and destination airports at Delta.com — even if your cities aren’t listed on the sale page, it’s worth checking because some deals aren’t advertised. Use Delta’s “Flexible Dates” calendar and make sure to check “shop with miles” when looking at search results.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Major routes served by Delta, see full list here
Cost: 12,000+ SkyMiles round-trip
Dates: February – April 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York- JFK to Turks and Caicos for 12,000 SkyMiles round-trip nonstop in Main Cabin:
Boston to Nassau for 13,000 SkyMiles round-trip nonstop in Main Cabin:
Los Angeles to Nassau for 18,000 SkyMiles round-trip in Main Cabin:
Seattle (SEA) to Cancun (CUN) for 20,500 SkyMiles round-trip nonstop in Main Cabin:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). For more details, check out our post on the best cards for maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo courtesy of Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort.
