SkyMiles deal alert: Great Delta One availability to Japan starting at 100k miles R/T
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re thinking of flying to Japan next year, why not do it in style?
Better yet, why not fly in Delta One? That’s right, as reported by TPG reader Spencer we’re seeing one-way deals from around the U.S. to Osaka (KIX) starting at just 64,000 SkyMiles plus taxes and fees or 100,000 miles return. We’re also seeing flights to Tokyo (HND) for 140,000 miles return. This is a steal for a nearly 12-hour flight across the Pacific, because one-way tickets can run you as much as 160,000 SkyMiles one-way. Note that all routes include a stop except for Seattle (SEA), which is nonstop. In case you’re wondering, we value Delta SkyMiles at 1.2 cents each, making a 64,000 SkyMiles one-way ticket worth $768.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
The long-haul routes are operated on Delta’s 767-300 Delta One product which, while dated, is still laid out in a 1-2-1 configuration that provides aisle access for all seats in the cabin. We’re seeing pretty wide-open availability between March and June 2020, but check for yourself to see what you can find.
To search, plug in your origin airport at Delta.com along with one of the sale destinations mentioned below. We recommend using Delta’s “Flexible Dates” calendar and making sure to check “shop with miles” when looking at search results. If you’re in need of SkyMiles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: SEA/PHX/LAX/SFO/JFK/ATL/PDX – KIX/HND
Cost: 64,000 SkyMiles + taxes and fees one-way
Dates: March – June 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Seattle (SEA) to Osaka (KIX) for 64,000 SkyMiles + $5.60 one-way or 100,000 Skymiles + $60.15 round-trip nonstop in Delta One:
Phoenix (PHX) to Osaka (KIX) for 64,000 SkyMiles + $5.60 one-way in Delta One:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Osaka (KIX) for 64,000 SkyMiles + $5.60 one-way in Delta One:
San Francisco (SFO) to Osaka (KIX) for 64,000 SkyMiles + $5.60 one-way in Delta One:
Atlanta (ATL) to Osaka (KIX) for 78,000 SkyMiles + $5.60 one-way in Delta One:
New York (JFK) to Osaka (KIX) for 78,000 SkyMiles + $5.60 one-way in Delta One:
Portland (PDX) to Tokyo (HND) for 148,000 SkyMiles + $55.65 round-trip nonstop in Delta One:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Tokyo (HND) for 148,000 SkyMiles + $61.25 round-trip in Delta One:
Boosting your SkyMiles balance
There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles — from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first three months (offer subject to change at any time). You can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles. Terms Apply.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn up to 100,000 points; 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first three months of Card Membership. Terms Apply.
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; $550 if application is received on or after 1/30/2020; See Rates & Fees); Earn 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 40,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first three months. Terms Apply.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 30,000 bonus miles after you use your new Card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first three months and a $50 Statement Credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months. Terms Apply.
For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Business Platinum Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta Reserve Business Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Gold Delta SkyMiles Card, click here.
Featured image courtesy of Darren Murph / The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.