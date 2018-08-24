This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For anyone with a stash of Delta SkyMiles, the last few weeks haven’t been too bad. Delta’s been running deals on award flights including itineraries to Europe for just 22,000 SkyMiles round-trip. The airline has now added Tokyo as another discounted destination. There are only a handful of routes advertised by Delta, but it appears to cover many more departure cities than just the one’s listed:
Although Delta doesn’t publish an award chart, it’s highly unlikely to see rates to Japan for lower than 70,000 miles round-trip. So while Los Angeles (LAX) is truly the only discounted city, all other cities have wide open availability (including non-stop flights) at the 70,000 mile rate. Some routes allow travelers to fly aboard Delta’s new flagship aircraft, the Airbus A350, which features a 3-3-3 layout in economy.
These awards book into Main Cabin, not basic economy. So, you’ll be able to check up to a 50 pound bag each way for free.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: US Cities (ATL/JFK/LAX/SFO/SEA/MSP/BOS/DTW/PDX and likely others) to Tokyo (HND/NRT)
Cost: 54,000+ SkyMiles and $46+ round-trip in economy
Dates: August 30 – December 9, 2018
Purchase By: August 29
Booking Link: Directly with Delta
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Tokyo Haneda (HND) for 54,000 miles + $46 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York (JFK) to Tokyo Narita (NRT) for 70,000 miles + $51 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Detroit (DTW) to Tokyo Narita (NRT) for 70,000 miles + $46 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
San Francisco (SFO) to Tokyo Haneda (HND) for 70,000 miles + $51 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Seattle (SEA) to Tokyo (NRT) for 70,000 miles + $51 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Minneapolis (MSP) to Tokyo (NRT/HND) for 70,000 miles + $46 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Featured image by Shutterstock.
