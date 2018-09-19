This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In the latest round of flash sales, Delta continues to show that its SkyMiles can have exceptional value. With this award sale, you can get domestic awards from 5,000 SkyMiles one-way plus taxes and fees.
According to Delta’s site, you must book by September 25, 2018, for travel between October 30, 2018, and March 7, 2019. There’s an advance purchase requirement of 21 days, and there’s a Friday or Saturday stay required if you book round-trip.
The flash sale’s landing page shows a number of routes and their starting rate for one-way redemptions. However, like other flash sales, there’s the possibility that a number of additional routes are part of the sale. In addition, there’s the possibility that you could find these awards on dates outside of the specific period. It appears that in practice, the discounted awards don’t require a Friday or Saturday stay.
Head to Delta.com and search around for the route of your choice to see how it’s pricing.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Flights between US cities
Cost: 5,000+ SkyMiles one-way or 10,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in economy
Dates: Travel during October 30, 2018 – March 7, 2019; Book by September 25, 2018
Booking Link: Directly with Delta
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Nashville (BNA) to Raleigh (RDU) for 5,000 SkyMiles + $5.60 one-way:
Boston (BOS) to New York (JFK) for 5,500 SkyMiles + $5.60 one-way:
Baltimore (BWI) to Raleigh (RDU) for 5,500 SkyMiles + $5.60 one-way:
Atlanta (ATL) to Richmond (RIC) for 6,000 SkyMiles + $5.60 one-way:
Austin (AUS) to Seattle (SEA) for 7,000 SkyMiles + $5.60 one-way:
Nashville (BNA) to Raleigh (RDU) for 10,000 SkyMiles + $5.60 round-trip:
New York (EWR) to San Francisco (SFO) for 18,000 SkyMiles + $11 round-trip:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases to pay the taxes and fees, such as the Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
If you don’t have enough SkyMiles in your account, consider signing up for one of the Delta credit cards to ensure you’re able to take advantage of a deal next time one pops up. For example, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express currently comes with a bonus of 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) Also, this is a great card for defeating basic economy.
H/T: Miles to Memories
