Delta flash sale: North America flights for 10,000 SkyMiles round-trip
Delta has launched another of its flash sales, with deals as low as 10,000 SkyMiles for tons of routes within the U.S. and Canada. While the published list contains quite a few destinations, it’s always a good idea to check your route separately, as Delta is known for leaving some of its best deals unadvertised.
To search, plug in your origin airport at Delta.com along with one of the sale destinations mentioned below. We recommend using Delta’s “Flexible Dates” calendar, and making sure to check “shop with miles” when looking at search results.
TPG values each SkyMile at 1.2 cents, so 10,000 miles represents a cash equivalent of $120. If you’re in need of SkyMiles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Numerous U.S. and Canadian cities (including SFO/LAX/SAN/YVR/SEA/DEN/PHX/MIA/FLL/BOS) to other U.S. and Canadian cities (including SFO/LAX/SAN/YVR/SEA/DEN/PHX/MIA/FLL/BOS)
Cost: 10,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in Main Cabin (economy) plus taxes and fees
Travel Dates: March 2020
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige®Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Atlanta (ATL) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) for 10,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
Seattle (SEA) to Vancouver (YVR) for 10,000 miles + $52 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
San Diego (SAN) to Seattle for 10,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in economy:
Salt Lake City (SLC) to Las Vegas (LAS) for 10,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in economy:
Detroit (DTW) to Boston (BOS) for 12,500 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in economy:
Boosting your SkyMiles balance
There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles — from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first three months (offer subject to change at any time). You can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles. Terms Apply.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express: Earn up to 75,000 bonus points: 50,000 bonus points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 bonus points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first three months of Card Membership. Terms Apply.
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card: Earn 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Terms Apply.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Earn 30,000 bonus miles after you use your new card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first three months and a $50 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new card within your first three months. Terms Apply.
