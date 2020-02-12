Delta award flash sale: Flights to South America from 20,000 SkyMiles R/T
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta is back with a fabulous award flash sale from cities like New York (JFK) and Atlanta (ATL) to South American destinations like Bogota (BOG) and Quito (UIO). The deals start at around 20,000 SkyMiles plus taxes round-trip in Main Cabin and some deals are even nonstop. Don’t wait to book, as these tickets expire Feb. 13, 2020, at 11:59 PM.
If you don’t see your departure city listed, make sure you check anyway because Delta says there are some unadvertised fares.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
To search, plug in your origin airport at Delta.com along with one of the sale destinations mentioned below. We recommend using Delta’s “Flexible Dates” calendar and making sure to check “shop with miles” when looking at search results. If you’re in need of SkyMiles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: New York – South American cities, see full list here
Cost: 20,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in Main Cabin
Dates: March-May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Bogota (BOG) for 20,000 SkyMiles + $77 round-trip nonstop in Main Cabin:
Baltimore (BWI) to Quito (UIO) for 24,000 SkyMiles + $104 round-trip in Main Cabin:
Atlanta (ATL) to Quito (UIO) for 28,000 SkyMiles + $98 round-trip nonstop in Main Cabin:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Bogota (BOG) for 23,000 SkyMiles + $83 round-trip in Main Cabin:
Chicago (ORD) to Rio (GIG) for 46,000 SkyMiles + $58 round-trip in Main Cabin:
New York (JFK) to Buenos Aires (EZE) for 54,000 SkyMiles + $97 round-trip in Main Cabin:
Atlanta (ATL) to Rio (GIG) for 56,000 SkyMiles + $59 round-trip in Main Cabin:
Boosting your SkyMiles balance
There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles — from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first three months (offer subject to change at any time). You can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles. Terms Apply.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn up to 100,000 points; 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first three months of Card Membership. Terms Apply.
- Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card ($99 annual fee; waived the first year, see rates and fees); Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months, plus earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (Offer expires 4/1/2020.)
- Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card ($250 annual fee; see rates and fees); Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles (an all-time high). Earn 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months, plus earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (Offer expires 4/1/2020.)
- Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card ($550 annual fee; see rates and fees); Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs), an all-time high for this card. Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 bonus Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months, plus earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (Offer expires 4/1/2020.)
- Delta SkyMiles Blue American Express Card ($0 annual fee; see rates and fees); Earn 15,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. (Offer expires 4/1/2020.)
For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Business Platinum Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Blue Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Gold Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Platinum Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card, please click here.
Featured image courtesy of Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.