Southwest Airlines is back with some great sales that include domestic and international routes, and even travel between the Hawaiian Islands starting at just $29 one-way.
To take advantage of this widespread deal, you must book September 3 through September 12, and note that there are numerous blackout days, including major US holidays. Note that the Hawaii deals are only between islands, not to or from the continental US.
If you’re working towards Southwest’s Companion Pass, you may want to consider one of the following credit cards, since the welcome bonus on any of them will count towards the 110,000 points needed to attain this amazing perk. However, you’ll want to read our story on the best time to start pursuing the Companion Pass, since you can potentially have the perk for two calendar years.
Currently, Southwest is offering welcome bonuses on the following cards:
- 40,000 point Welcome Bonus after spending $1,000 in the first three months:
- 80,000 point Welcome Bonus after spending $5,000 in the first three months:
Here are few of the stand-out fares. However, there are quite a few options, so be sure to take a look for yourself and see if any of the deals fit your travel plans.
To search, head to Southwest and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: Southwest
Routes: Many domestic and international routes
Cost: $29+ one-way
Dates: September – March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige®Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Kahului (OGG) to Honolulu (HNL) for $29 one-way:
San Francisco (SFO) to Burbank (BUR) for $54 one-way:
Kahului (OGG) to Honolulu (HNL) for $58 round-trip:
Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) to Grand Cayman (GCM) for $69 one-way:
Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) to Providenciales (PLS) for $74 one-way:
Atlanta (ATL) to Nashville (BNA) for $98 round-trip:
Baltimore (BWI) to Boston (BOS) for $118 round-trip:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Know before you go.
