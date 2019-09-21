This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
20% off, 28% cash back, and up to 10x miles per dollar — betcha can’t say that three times fast.
Those are the potential savings and earnings you could have when you purchase Tumi luggage through eBags now through Sept. 21. Tumi is known for its high quality bags, but is also notorious for its high price tag, which makes these savings all the more valuable. Editor-at-Large Zach Honig loves his Tumi backpack so much that it’s all he travels with and he travels a lot, which goes to show just how durable and beloved the brand is.
How to get the deal
1. Register for the cash-back earnings at TopCashback
This will make you eligible for the 28% cash back on Tumi products, but if you’re interested in other luggage on sale you can still get 22% cash back. Both of these offers end on Sept. 22.
2. Head to eBags and start browsing
3. Activate the airline shopping portal of your choice and earn miles on your purchase
If you’re not familiar with this magical tool, be sure to check out our guide on how to maximize airline shopping portals ASAP. This is a great opportunity to utilize airline shopping portals, so you’re not only saving money, but also earning miles while doing so. Here’s an idea of what you could be earning depending on which portal you use:
- 10x miles/dollar with American
- 7x miles/dollar with Southwest
- 7x miles/dollar with Alaska
- 6x miles/dollar with Delta
- 5x miles/dollar with United
- 3x miles/dollar with JetBlue
And no, you can’t double dip across multiple airline shopping portals.
Note that you may run into some issues here with the shopping portal omitting the cashback offer, but I had luck getting both to work. I think the key is having the “button” downloaded for the airline shopping portal.
What to buy
Here are a few of our favorite Tumi products on sale now:
Alpha 3 Tumi T-Pass Business Class Brief Pack
Originally $575, now $460 with a cash back earning of $129. This brings the total to $331. On top of your savings, you could also earn 3,310 AAdvantage miles.
Alpha 3 International Expandable 4-Wheeled Carry-On
Originally $750, now $600 with a cash back earning of $168. This brings the total to $432. On top of the savings, you could also earn 4,320 AAdvantage miles.
Alpha 3 Garment Tri-Fold Carry-On
Originally $625, now $500 with a cash back earning of $140. This brings the total to $360. On top of the savings, you could also earn 3,600 AAdvantage miles.
Originally $550 now $440 with a cash back earning of $123. This brings the total to $317. On top of the savings, you could also earn 3,170 AAdvantage miles.
What cards to use
If you’re a bit of a shopaholic or you’re wondering how you can maximize your upcoming holiday shopping, check out our guide on the best credit cards for shopping. Here’s a brief overview of what cards can lead to maximum earnings:
Chase Freedom Unlimited: When you pay with your Freedom Unlimited, you’ll earn 1.5% cash back on your purchases. However, when you pair it with an Ultimate Rewards earning card, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred, you can transfer that 1.5 as points instead. If you had paid with your CSP, you only would have earned 1x points per dollar, but now you’re earning an extra .5, which can definitely add up.
Citi® Double Cash Card: With the Double Cash card, you could earn up to 2% cash back on your purchases as long as you pay your bill on time. Unfortunately, these points are not transferable, but 2% cash back is still pretty good.
Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card: The Venture card will earn you 2x miles per every dollar spent. The great perk of this card is there’s no bonus categories and the earnings are the same across the board, except for the 10x points on Hotels.com bookings.
