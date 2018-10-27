This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
While we’ve seen a slew of great economy SkyMiles deals, premium cabin deals have been a lot rarer. But today, we are seeing an unadvertised flash sale of 70,000 SkyMiles round-trip to Seoul on Delta’s first true premium economy product, Premium Select.
At current TPG valuations, 70,000 SkyMiles are worth $840. Add in taxes and fees starting at $47 and this is equivalent to scoring an $887 round-trip deal for cheap. While you might find Premium Select cash fares to China for that price, we aren’t seeing any cash fares less than $1,900 to Seoul — and the fares on the nonstop routes are running at least $2,100 round-trip right now. That means you’re getting around 3 cents per SkyMile on these redemptions.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio.
This is an unpublished flash sale, so it could disappear at any time. Make sure to jump on this quickly.
Airline: Delta
Routes: ATL/MSP/LGA/ORD/JFK/IAD/TPA (and likely others) and ICN
Cost: 70,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in premium economy
Booking Link: Directly with Delta
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Atlanta (ATL) to Seoul (ICN) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $47 round-trip nonstop:
Minneapolis (MSP) to Seoul (ICN) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $47 round-trip nonstop:
New York LaGuardia (LGA) to Seoul (ICN) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $53 round-trip:
Chicago (ORD) to Seoul (ICN) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $53 round-trip:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Seoul (ICN) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $53 round-trip:
Washington DC Dulles (IAD) to Seoul (ICN) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $53 round-trip:
Tampa (TPA) to Seoul (ICN) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $53 round-trip:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases to pay the taxes and fees, such as the Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), American Express® Gold Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
If you don’t have enough SkyMiles in your account, consider signing up for one of the Delta credit cards to ensure you’re able to take advantage of a deal next time one pops up. For example, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express currently comes with a bonus of 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) Also, this is a great card for defeating basic economy.
H/T: Thrifty Traveler
