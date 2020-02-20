Deal alert: Flights to Switzerland from $409 round-trip
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. However, if you're using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you'll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points.
Flights to the Swiss cities of Zurich and Geneva are currently available from $409 round-trip.
You may score a discount flight, but Switzerland is notorious for being a pricey destination so here are a few tricks for making it more affordable. (Though if you’re looking to ride the famous Swiss rails, expect to budget a bit more.)
However you choose to see Switzerland, you’re guaranteed to be surrounded by pure beauty, making it a rejuvenation vacation.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you.
Airline: American, Aer Lingus, United
Routes: PHL/EWR/BOS/FLL to ZRH/GVA
Cost: $409+ round-trip
Travel Dates: March-May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige and Citi Premier cards has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Zurich (ZRH) for $409 round-trip, nonstop on American:
Newark (EWR) to Zurich (ZRH) for $429 round-trip on Aer Lingus:Boston (BOS) to Zurich (ZRH) for $435 round-trip on Aer Lingus:
Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) to Geneva (GVA) for $522 round-trip on United:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases to pay the taxes and fees, such as the The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by bluejayphoto/Getty Images.
