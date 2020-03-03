Deal alert: Flights to Florida starting at $26 one-way
If you’re dreaming about a warm getaway to the Sunshine State, you’re in luck. As spotted by Fly4free, American, JetBlue and United are currently offering nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Miami (MIA) and Orlando (MCO) from cities like Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Newark (EWR) and Philadelphia (PHL) from just $26 one-way. The low fares are available from March through August 2020, including peak travel dates over spring and summer breaks.
All of the lowest fares book into basic economy, meaning added fees and more restrictions in return for the attractive price. Fortunately, you can combat some of the negative aspects of basic economy by using your airline elite status or a carrier’s co-branded credit card. Also note that a number of airlines are currently offering free changes or cancellations (including for basic economy fares) in light of the global coronavirus outbreak.
There are no tricks to find these fares. To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Then, click through to book directly with the airline or through an online travel agency (OTA) like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: American Airlines, JetBlue United
Routes: BOS/EWR/ORD/PHL to/from FLL/MCO/MIA
Cost: $26+ one-way in basic economy
Travel Dates: March — August 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Chicago (ORD) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) for $26 one-way on JetBlue basic economy:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) for $41 one-way on JetBlue basic economy:
Newark (EWR) to Miami (MIA) for $48 one-way on American basic economy:
Newark (EWR) to Orlando (MCO) for $48 one-way on JetBlue basic economy:
Newark (EWR) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) for $48 one-way on United basic economy:
Boston (BOS) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) for $61 one-way on JetBlue basic economy:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
