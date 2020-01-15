Deal alert: Flights to Bali and Tahiti from $433 round trip
How would you like an exotic vacation to the South Pacific Sea for less than $500 round trip?
If the answer is “very much so,” we’ve discovered a great deal on round trip flights to Bali, Indonesia, and Tahiti, French Polynesia. The best deals originate from the West Coast, and availability is decent between January and March.
I’ll be straight with you: These sale fares are not necessarily the most comfortable or convenient routes. However, the price point makes them perfect for gap year students, backpackers, honeymooners on a budget or anyone else who’s willing to trade time for the opportunity to travel for cheap.
Some of these fares may book into basic economy, which means different things to different airlines, but often means you may not have free use of the overhead bins for a carry-on bag. You probably also won’t be able to select your seat, get an upgrade, or earn PQM/PQS/PQDs. However, it’s possible to defeat many of basic economy’s negative aspects by having elite status or a cobranded credit card.
To find a deal, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Here’s what you’ll want to know:
Airline: Xiamen, China Southern, French Bee
Routes: LAX/SFO to DPS/PPT
Cost: from $436 round trip
Dates: January — February 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige Card and Citi Premier Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Los Angeles (LAX) to Bali (DPS) for $433 round trip direct on Xiamen via Gotogate:
San Francisco (SFO) to Tahiti (PPT) for $489 round trip direct on French Bee via Kiwi.com:
San Francisco (SFO) to Bali (DPS) for $517 round trip on China Southern via Vayama:
San Francisco (SFO) to Tahiti (PPT) for $629 on United round trip nonstop if purchased separately, or $675 on a single itinerary:
Seattle (SEA) to Bali (DPS) for $679 on Cathay Pacific via Vayama:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image by The Points Guy.
