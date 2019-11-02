Deal alert: Flights to Asia from $318 round-trip
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter here: https://thepointsguy.com/mailing-list/
Flights to Asia have dropped as low as $318 round-trip with widespread availability from various U.S. cities. One of the deals we are really excited to see is this amazing round-trip ticket from Philadelphia (PHL) to Tokyo (NRT) for just $396, as first reported by Scott’s Cheap Flights. That’s not a deal you come across often from the East Coast.
Note that if you are visiting China as a U.S. citizen, you’ll have to get a visa. If you’ve never visited China before, be sure to check out points and miles contributor (and Shanghai resident) Ethan Steinberg’s top 8 tips for visiting the country.
VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE AIRLINE TO WIN A TPG AWARD HERE!
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: Air Canada, United
Routes: LAS/DEN/STL/ORD/MCO/PHL to HKG/PEK/CTU/PVG/NRT
Cost: $318 round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: Dec. 2019 – March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Hong Kong (HKG) on Air Canada for $318 round-trip:
Denver (DEN) to Beijing (PEK) on United for $350 round-trip:
St. Louis (STL) to Beijing (PEK) on United for $350 round-trip:
Chicago (ORD) to Chengdu (CTU) on United for $370 round-trip:
Orlando (MCO) to Shanghai (PVG) on Air Canada for $385 round-trip:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Tokyo (NRT) on Air Canada for $396 round-trip:
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
Featured photo courtesy of Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.