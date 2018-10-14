This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta continues to impress us with one award sale after another. In fact, these Delta award flash sales have made the finals in TPG Award voting for the top airline promotion (vote now for your favorites!)
Today we’re seeing at least 21 US cities with a round-trip flight option starting at just 10,000 SkyMiles round-trip. At current TPG valuations, 10,000 SkyMiles are worth just $120. Add in taxes and fees starting at $11 and this is equivalent to scoring a $131 round-trip deal. But, what’s especially valuable about these awards are that they book into the main cabin, not Delta basic economy. So, you won’t be prevented from selecting a seat, and you won’t have to board last.
The sale ends this Thursday, October 18 — but some routes may still have reduced award pricing beyond this deadline.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Flight between US Cities (ABQ/AUS/BNA/BOS/BUF/BWI/IAD/LAS/LAX/LGA/MCI/MKE/ORD/PHX/PIT/RDU/SAN/SEA/SMF/TPA/TUS and likely more)
Cost: From 10,000 miles plus taxes/fees starting at $11 round-trip
Travel Dates: November 7, 2018 to March 7, 2019
Purchase By: October 18
Restrictions: The terms and conditions note that a Friday night stay is required, but this restriction isn’t being applied in practice.
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Buffalo (BUF) for 10,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Boston (BOS) to Kansas City (MCI) for 10,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Boston (BOS) to Pittsburgh (PIT) for 10,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Austin (AUS) to Boston (BOS) for 11,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Albuquerque (ABQ) for 11,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Sacramento (SMF) for 11,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Seattle (SEA) to Las Vegas (LAS) for 11,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Seattle (SEA) to San Diego (SAN) for 11,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Raleigh/Durham (RDU) to Baltimore (BWI) for 12,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Raleigh/Durham (RDU) to Tampa (TPA) for 12,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Seattle (SEA) to Phoenix (PHX) for 12,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Seattle (SEA) for 13,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Boston (BOS) to Milwaukee (MKE) for 14,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Seattle (SEA) to Chicago (ORD) for 14,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Seattle (SEA) to Washington DC (IAD) for 14,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Nashville (BNA) to New York LaGuardia (LGA) for 15,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Featured image by Alberto Riva / The Points Guy
