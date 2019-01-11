This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Delta appears to have brought back its SkyMiles sale to Asia, Thrifty Traveler has found. Flights from across the US to Beijing (PEK), Shanghai (PVG), Seoul (ICN) and Tokyo (NRT/HND) are available from as little as 30,000 miles round-trip.
It seems that nearly every major departure city is eligible for the sale, although not all award rates will be as low as 30,000 miles.
At current TPG valuations, 30,000 SkyMiles are worth just $360. Add in taxes and fees starting at $35 and this is equivalent to scoring a $395 round-trip deal. Even better, these aren’t basic economy fares meaning you’ll be able to check bags for free.
But, there’s also an opportunity to fly in Delta’s true “Premium Select” premium economy product for just 50,000 miles round-trip. At TPG’s valuation, that’s just $600 of value before just $35 in taxes. Premium Economy fares usually price well north of $1,000.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio.
Unless you book a flight to a third country, you can’t take advantage of China’s “visa-free transit” policy. So, make sure you get the right visa before traveling or you won’t even be able to get on the plane. TPG recommends using a third-party service like Allied Passport & Visa, and if you mention The Points Guy on your order form, you’ll get a $5 discount.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Most major US cities to PEK/PVG/HND/NRT/ICN
Cost: From 30,000 miles in economy or 50,000 in Premium Select plus taxes/fees starting at $35 round-trip
Travel Dates: February through April
Purchase By: Within the next day or two
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Seattle (SEA) to Beijing (PEK) for 30,000 miles + $35 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
San Francisco (SFO) to Beijing (PEK) for 30,000 miles + $41 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
San Diego (SAN) to Beijing (PEK) for 30,000 miles + $41 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Shanghai (PVG) for 34,000 miles + $35 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Buffalo (BUF) to Shanghai (PVG) for 34,000 miles + $41 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Atlanta (ATL) to Beijing (PEK) for 40,000 miles + $41 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Shanghai (PVG) for 50,000 miles + $35 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in Premium Select:
San Francisco (SFO) to Shanghai (PVG) for 50,000 miles + $41 in taxes and fees round-trip in Premium Select:
Atlanta (ATL) to Seoul (ICN) for 70,000 miles + $47 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in Premium Select:
Atlanta (ATL) to Tokyo (NRT) for 90,000 miles + $56 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in Premium Select:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
If you don’t have enough SkyMiles in your account, consider signing up for one of the Delta credit cards to ensure you’re able to take advantage of a deal next time one pops up. For example, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express currently comes with a bonus of 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
Plus, this is a great card for defeating basic economy.
Feature image courtesy of Nikada via Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
If you are a Delta flyer who is looking to bank some extra miles this card is a great addition for your wallet. While you'll earn 2 miles per dollar on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else, you'll also have access to other perks like priority boarding, a first bag checked free and discounted Delta Sky Club access.
- Earn 30,000 Bonus Miles after you use your new Card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first 3 months. Offer Expires 8/15/2019.
- Receive 50% back in the form of statement credits on purchases made directly with Delta with your Card within the first 3 months, up to $300 back.
- Earn 2 miles for every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta.
- Earn one mile for every eligible dollar you spend on purchases.
- Check your first bag free on Delta flights - that's a savings of up to $240 per round trip for a family of four.
- Settle into your seat sooner with Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding.
- Enjoy $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.