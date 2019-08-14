This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta’s announced a slew of new SkyMiles deals to Europe, with prices starting from 22,000 miles round-trip. You can fly from all over the United States to many destinations in Europe including London, Paris, Zurich, Brussels, Milan and more.
A full round-up of currently available SkyMiles deals can be found on Delta’s website. There will be discounted routes not listed there, so it’s worth plugging in your preferred departure and destination cities to see if that route is on sale (usually a flight is considered a deal when it’s priced under 50,000 to 60,000 SkyMiles round-trip).
Although Delta is experimenting with basic-economy awards, all of these examples book into the Main Cabin fare class. So you’ll be able to check up to a 50 pound bag each way and select your seat for free for the flight.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio. You’ll need to book by 11:59pm EST Thursday, August 15 to take advantage of these deals.
Airline: Delta
Routes: JFK/BOS/ATL/SFO/SJC/SEA/BNA/PHX/SLC/PBI/PDX/AUS/CVG and likely more to CDG/AMS/FCO/ZRH/LHR/BRU/STR/MUC/MXP/FRA
Cost: 22,000+ miles plus taxes and fees round-trip in economy
Dates: September 2019 – June 2020
Pay Taxes/Fees With: Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel). Other options include: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline) and American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to London (LHR) for 22,000 miles + $173 round-trip nonstop:
San Francisco (SFO) to London (LHR) for 26,000 miles + $178 round-trip:
Seattle (SEA) to London (LHR) for 28,000 miles + $168 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Paris (CDG) for 32,000 miles + $82 round-trip nonstop:
Raleigh (RDU) to Zurich (ZRH) for 40,000 miles + $64 round-trip:
Nashville (BNA) to Munich (MUC) for 40,000 miles + $109 round-trip:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases. Although, as the taxes and fees are rather low on these award flights, it’s worth focusing on credit cards that offer trip delay and cancellation insurance and bonus points, such as Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
Other options include the The Platinum Card® from American Express which earns 5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel and the American Express® Gold Card which earns 3x points. Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Boosting Your SkyMiles Balance
While you couldn’t earn a welcome bonus in time to boost your balance for this wave of deals, you may consider adding a card now in anticipation of flash sales to come. There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles, from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months; offer subject to change at anytime, (you can transfer Membership Rewards points to Delta SkyMiles instantly)
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 50,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 40,000-mile welcome bonus plus 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($195 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $500 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
