After Delta announced a great award sale for flights to Asia yesterday, the airline is now discounting award tickets to select destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico.
You can fly from many destinations across the US to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS), San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ) and Cancun, Mexico (CUN) from just 12,000 miles round-trip.
You’ll want to head to Delta.com and enter your origin city and your preferred destination. Many departure cities appear to be available so it could still be worth plugging in even if you don’t see it listed below.
These aren’t basic economy fares meaning you’ll be able to check bags for free. If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: US Cities (JFK/LGA/BOS/DCA/IAD/LAX/BNA/ORD/DFW/PDX and likely others) to NAS/SJU/SDQ/CUN
Cost: From 12,000 miles in economy plus taxes/fees
Travel Dates: March 1 to April 19, 2019
Purchase By: December 12
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Chicago (ORD) to Cancun (CUN) for 12,000 miles + $84 in taxes and fees round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Santo Domingo (SDQ) for 14,000 miles + $120 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Washington DC (DCA) to Nassau (NAS) for 15,000 miles + $119 in taxes and fees round-trip:
New York (JFK) to San Juan (SJU) for 16,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Cancun (CUN) for 18,000 miles + $78 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Nashville (BNA) to Cancun (CUN) for 18,000 miles + $84 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Dallas (DFW) to Cancun (CUN) for 21,500 miles + $84 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Washington DC (DCA) to San Juan (SJU) for 22,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Santo Domingo (SDQ) for 26,000 miles + $126 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Chicago (ORD) to San Juan (SJU) for 26,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Portland (PDX) to Nassau (NAS) for 28,000 miles + $119 in taxes and fees round-trip:
H/T: Doctor of Credit
Featured image courtesy of Frank Knight.
